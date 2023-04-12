Politics
Donald Trump accuses his “friend” Emmanuel Macron of having “kissed President Xi Jinping’s ass” during his visit to Beijing | world news
Donald Trump has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “kissing Xi Jinping’s ass” during his recent visit to Beijing.
Mr. Macron held talks with his Chinese counterpart last week in hopes of convincing him to use his relationship with Russian Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, the former US president was asked about the trip.
He said: “You have this crazy world blowing up and the United States has absolutely nothing to say.
“And Macron, who is a friend of mine, is done with China, which embraces him [Xi’s] ass in China. I said ‘France is now going to China?'”
Mr. Trump, who recently became the first former US president to face criminal chargeshad an increasingly strained relationship with Mr. Macron as his tenure progressed.
A spokesman for the Elysée called Mr Trump’s remarks “vulgar”.
It comes after Mr Macron faced major backlash for saying Europe should avoid getting involved in a US-China relationship. clash over taiwan.
The French president told reporters from Politico and Les Echos on the plane returning from Beijing that it would be a “trap” for Europe to get caught up in “crises that are not ours”.
Instead, he said Europe should focus on “strategic autonomy”.
“Do we [Europeans] do you have any interest in speeding up on the subject of Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to be followers on this subject and adapt to an American pace and a Chinese overreaction,” he told reporters.
Backlash in the United States and Europe
In the United States, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a tweet that if Europe plans to pull out of the diplomatic crisis over Taiwan, the United States should rethink its support for peace in Europe.
“Maybe we should basically say we’re going to focus on Taiwan and the threats from China, and you’re dealing with Ukraine and Europe,” he posted.
An MEP disputed that Mr Macron only speaks on behalf of France – not the rest of the bloc.
Mr Macron visited China with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
He told Xi: “Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability. I know I can count on you… to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.”
“We must find a lasting peace,” Macron said. “I believe it is also an important issue for China, as much as for France and for Europe.”
Mr. Xi did not mention Russia or Ukraine in his response, but said he was committed to a relationship with France.
In his interview with Fox News, Mr. Trump praised the Chinese leader.
“President Xi is a brilliant man: if you went all over Hollywood looking for someone to play President Xi, you wouldn’t find him,” he said.
Mr Trump is then due to appear in court for allegedly silent money to support his 2016 election campaign later this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-accuses-his-friend-emmanuel-macron-of-kissing-president-xi-jinpings-a-during-beijing-visit-12855833
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- LinkedIn Verification Now Allows You to Verify Your Jobs and Accounts
- NUH’s Healthy Keto Diet Leads to Weight Loss Without Increasing Bad Cholesterol Levels
- Syria Earthquake Casualty Assessment: ACU Findings from Health Facility Records Survey Conducted in Northwest Syria (March 2023) – Syrian Arab Republic
- Download Dinosaur Simulator TENOKE for free
- Coup is not the answer as Pakistan’s crisis army chief Asim Munir thinks so too
- Trump can’t stop praising Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un
- Faith in Erdogan wanes as Turkish voters seek change The Irish Times
- Belfast boss of major UK conglomerate sacked
- Bank of America customers withdraw $2.3 billion in US securities
- French actor Gérard Depardieu accused of sexual assault: Report – POLITICO
- AXES.ai establishes international headquarters at BLACK FIRE INNOVATION at UNLV HARRY REID RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY PARK
- As the weather warms up, here are the best ways to avoid tick bites: