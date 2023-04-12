Donald Trump accuses his “friend” Emmanuel Macron of having “kissed President Xi Jinping’s ass” during his visit to Beijing | world news

Donald Trump has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “kissing Xi Jinping’s ass” during his recent visit to Beijing.

Mr. Macron held talks with his Chinese counterpart last week in hopes of convincing him to use his relationship with Russian Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, the former US president was asked about the trip.

He said: “You have this crazy world blowing up and the United States has absolutely nothing to say.

“And Macron, who is a friend of mine, is done with China, which embraces him [Xi’s] ass in China. I said ‘France is now going to China?'”

Mr. Trump, who recently became the first former US president to face criminal chargeshad an increasingly strained relationship with Mr. Macron as his tenure progressed.

A spokesman for the Elysée called Mr Trump’s remarks “vulgar”.

It comes after Mr Macron faced major backlash for saying Europe should avoid getting involved in a US-China relationship. clash over taiwan.

The French president told reporters from Politico and Les Echos on the plane returning from Beijing that it would be a “trap” for Europe to get caught up in “crises that are not ours”.

Instead, he said Europe should focus on “strategic autonomy”.

“Do we [Europeans] do you have any interest in speeding up on the subject of Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to be followers on this subject and adapt to an American pace and a Chinese overreaction,” he told reporters.

Macron meets Xi Jinping on Ukraine



Backlash in the United States and Europe

In the United States, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a tweet that if Europe plans to pull out of the diplomatic crisis over Taiwan, the United States should rethink its support for peace in Europe.

“Maybe we should basically say we’re going to focus on Taiwan and the threats from China, and you’re dealing with Ukraine and Europe,” he posted.

An MEP disputed that Mr Macron only speaks on behalf of France – not the rest of the bloc.

Mr Macron visited China with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

He told Xi: “Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability. I know I can count on you… to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.”

“We must find a lasting peace,” Macron said. “I believe it is also an important issue for China, as much as for France and for Europe.”

Tea with Xi at the end of Macron’s tour



Mr. Xi did not mention Russia or Ukraine in his response, but said he was committed to a relationship with France.

In his interview with Fox News, Mr. Trump praised the Chinese leader.

“President Xi is a brilliant man: if you went all over Hollywood looking for someone to play President Xi, you wouldn’t find him,” he said.

Mr Trump is then due to appear in court for allegedly silent money to support his 2016 election campaign later this year.