Memoirs of a diplomat on how close peace was to India and Pakistan and why it failed





As Pakistan’s multi-faceted crisis escalates day by day, India seems utterly detached. There has been little visible engagement between the governments of India and Pakistan for some years now. The only exception was the February 2021 ceasefire agreement. Delhi insists on a terror-free environment to resume dialogue. It’s not that Pakistan is eager to resume the talks.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power a year ago and enjoys strong popular support and the tilt of justice towards him, ruled out talks with India the other day. He wants Delhi to roll back constitutional changes in Kashmir that were introduced in August 2019 before Pakistan came to the table.

What about the ruling coalition in Islamabad? Key elements of the current government, including the Muslim League Nawaz Sharifs and the Pakistani People’s Party Asif Ali Zardaris, have repeatedly over the past three decades made a sincere effort to broker peace with India. But they were rejected by the army leaders of the time. Today they are fighting for their political survival against Imran Khan; engaging India is not at the forefront of their minds. The new army chief, General Asim Munir, said little about India. He has far too many domestic problems on his plate.

Should we then simply give up on Pakistan? The story of an Indian diplomat, the late Satinder Lambah, who spent most of his long diplomatic career in Pakistan, says India should not. In his posthumously published book, In Pursuit of Peace: India-Pakistan Relations Under Six Prime Ministers, Lambah insists that it is unwise for India not to engage an important and important neighbor like Pakistan. This is certainly not a view widely shared today within the Indian strategic community.

Few understood better than Lambah the deep desperation within the Indian establishment over Pakistan’s involvement. He was at the center of India’s repeated efforts over the past decades to broker peace with Pakistan and had the bitter experience of watching them fail.

He had served as Deputy High Commissioner to India and later High Commissioner to Pakistan. He oversaw the Pakistan desk as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Lambah was Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s special envoy, who brokered an ambitious peace deal with Pakistani General Pervez Musharraf over Kashmir.

This vast experience gave him more than enough insight into the difficulties of negotiating with Pakistan. Among the many challenges was Pakistan’s internal volatility in terms of engagement with India. There was no guarantee that the results of negotiations with a leader would be honored by his successor.

Lambah was also acutely aware of bureaucratic and public pressure on Indian prime ministers not to sign sensible deals because they might be perceived by the public as making undue concessions to Pakistan. There have been many instances where Indian leaders have withdrawn from agreements to which they have said yes but change their minds soon after.

The reluctance to turn even successful negotiations into formal pacts is rooted in the massive public emotion attached to the relationship in both countries. The multitude of grievances on both sides, accumulated at the approach of Partition and since, weighs heavily on the bilateral commitment.

On the other hand, there is an extraordinary mutual benevolence at the level of individuals and large sections of civil society. Satinder Lambah, whose family emigrated from Peshawar at the time of partition, was very sensitive to the negative and positive dynamics of bilateral diplomacy. This sensitivity combined with mastery of the negotiations file made Lambah the natural candidate to take charge of the most substantial negotiations with Pakistan since 1972. The mandate was to settle the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

Between 2004 and 2007, Lambah completed the substantial part of the negotiation. In his final press conference as Prime Minister in January 2014, Manmohan Singh expressed regret that the settlement could not be reached due to political turbulence in Pakistan.

Several factors intervened to stifle the possibilities. On the Pakistani side, General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani who succeeded General Musharraf did not want to pursue the peace process. The fall of Musharraf also saw the return of cross-border terrorism, as evidenced by the Mumbai terrorist attacks in November 2008. This in turn has steadily diminished public support in India for engagement with Pakistan. Lambah believes negotiations have been the closest between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. Had the talks been successful, Lambah notes, the course of history between India and Pakistan and the subcontinent might have been heading towards permanent peace. The period from 2004 to 2007 was a time of extraordinary effort to transform bilateral relations with Pakistan. Manmohan Singh built on the foundations laid by Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan in January 2004. The good news from the Manmohan era is that both sides have made notable progress on a series of disputes.

Besides Kashmir, Delhi and Islamabad came close to concluding agreements on the Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, liberalizing trade ties, cross-border trade in energy and electricity, developing tourism and people-to-people contacts. The bad news, however, is that both sides failed to convert them into concrete results. Since then, the situation has deteriorated.

Lambahs Pursuit of Peace is a treasure trove for anyone interested in the evolution of India-Pakistan relations. It provides an in-depth look at key issues and many significant episodes in the tragic diplomatic history of both nations.

During the last years of his life, Lambah was often pressed to reveal the nature of his Kashmir talks with Pakistan. The reluctant Lambah gave a sketchy overview at a conference in Jammu a few years ago. Pursuit of Peace gives valuable historical, political background and interesting diplomatic details on the origin and evolution of its negotiation in Kashmir.

Lambah tells us about the final guidelines under which he negotiated on Kashmir and the scrupulous effort in Delhi to avoid changing the territorial arrangement in Kashmir or violating the Indian Constitution. That an agreement is so close to signing in the most contested area of ​​Indo-Pakistani relations should give us some hope for the future when leaders across the Radcliffe line can one day trace the road traveled by Lambah.

Yet when India and Pakistan return to the negotiating table, it may not be possible to go back to the old formulas. Delhi now wants to decisively change the terms of engagement with Islamabad. This is not surprising since the balance of power between India and Pakistan continues to swing in favor of Delhi. India’s economy is now 10 times larger than Pakistan’s.

The inability of the Pakistani elite to organize itself economically, to restore a certain internal political cohesion and to reorient its foreign policy towards regional cooperation will only aggravate the imbalance. For Pakistan’s elite obsessed with strategic parity, the necessary compromises with India are likely to become even more difficult.

If the Kashmir talks that nearly came to fruition were Lambah’s last hurrah in a diplomatic life devoted to brokering peace with Islamabad, the political failure to conclude them marked the end of an era in India-Pakistan relations. . India’s current disinterest in Pakistan’s internal unrest reflects, in part, this transition.

The author is a senior research fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi and international affairs editor for The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/c-raja-mohan-writes-diplomat-memoir-india-pakistan-peace-8551221/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related