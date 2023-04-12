Jokowi receives members of the American Congress, what was discussed?





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo met with five US Congressmen from the Democratic Party to discuss environmental issues, in particular climate change in global supply chains. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim. President Joko Widodo met with five US Congressmen from the Democratic Party to discuss environmental issues, in particular climate change in global supply chains. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim. “So five members of Congress from the Democrats and in the first conversation, from the US side (Congressman) committed to the importance of partnership with Indonesia,” the foreign minister said on Wednesday ( Menlu) Retno Marsudi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. , April 12, 2023. Then the second, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, is a commitment to deepen and broaden strategic partnership with Indonesian. The foreign minister added that the third issue discussed was about the appreciation of Indonesia’s leadership in the G20. “Their mandate, Indonesia shine now and they give strong support to Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship,” the foreign minister added. According to the Foreign Minister, President Jokowi at the meeting conveyed Indonesia’s commitment to the issue of climate change and this issue has indeed become the focus of the delegation of US Congress members. In addition, President Jokowi also requested the support of members of Congress for the extension of the GSP facility from the United States. “Then the president also underlined the importance of the issue market access at IPEF. Indeed, until now, the IPEF organization has not included the issue market accessbut Mr. President said that the question market access This is very important if we are talking about cooperation with developing countries like Indonesia,” explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “Then the President also conveyed Indonesia’s desire to be part of supply chain world and supply chain with the United States,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the last discussion, President Jokowi reported on the state of preparation of cooperation in the field of energy transition, in particular by Partnership for a just energy transition (JETP). “However, there was no specific discussion about US business investment in Indonesia,” the foreign minister said. Photo: BPMI Setpres (CRC)

