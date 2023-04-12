Belfast boss of major UK conglomerate sacked





TONY Danker, the Belfast-born Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss, has been sacked, sending shockwaves through one of Britain’s biggest and most influential business groups . Tony Danker, who was born in the Jewish community of Belfast, stepped down last month after the CBI hired law firm Fox Williams to investigate several complaints about him. According to the BBC, these included a complaint from a female employee in January and complaints from other staff that surfaced in March. Mr Danker, who was paid 376,000 by the CBI in 2021, was dismissed with immediate effect. Mr Danker tweeted on Tuesday: “I acknowledge the intense publicity the CBI has received following the revelations of horrific events that took place before I took office. I was appalled to learn of this for the first time last week. last. “I was nevertheless shocked to learn this morning that I had been fired from the CBI, instead of being asked to argue my position as originally confirmed. Many of the allegations against me have been misrepresented, but I recognize that I have unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable and I am truly sorry for that.I wish good luck to my former CBI colleagues. Three other CBI employees have also been suspended “pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations”, a CBI spokesperson said. According to the BBC, the CBI also liaises with the police. Mr Danker became Director General of the CBI in November 2020. He was born in Belfast in 1971 and was educated at the city school. He then went to the University of Manchester and worked for the former Chief Rabbi, the late Lord Jonathan Sacks, from 1994 to 1996. He is a member of the Belfast community which also produced a former president of Israel, Chaim Herzog.

