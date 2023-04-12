Politics
Faith in Erdogan wanes as Turkish voters seek change The Irish Times
Selman Deveci, a chef working in a cafe in the Turkish city of Konya, voices what a growing number of voters are whispering in the region that had been a stronghold of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I want change.
They screwed up the economy, Deveci says of runaway inflation and the plummeting pound that took a heavy toll on people’s finances. The erosion of fundamental rights and freedoms in Turkey and a system of government that concentrates power in the hands of the president have also turned Deveci away from Erdogan.
And yet Deveci may find little reason to vote instead for the six-party opposition coalition forged to unseat the longtime leader in next month’s election. I don’t trust them, he said.
Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are waging one of the toughest campaigns in their two decades in power. National polls put him neck and neck with Kemal Kldarolu, the 74-year-old leader of the Republican People’s Party who will represent the united opposition in the May 14 presidential election.
Devecis’ view shows why the election is on the line, despite many Turks’ disillusionment with the inflation crisis under Erdogan’s watch, which has been compounded by anger over his botched response. government to the devastating earthquake in February.
Erdogan (69) has long been able to count on the support of religiously conservative regions in the Anatolian heartland of the country, such as Konya. Three out of four voters across the province backed him in the last presidential election in 2018.
[ Turkey launches its first aircraft carrier to consolidate regional leadership ]
The difference this time is that Turkey’s massive economic crisis has fueled the circumstances in which the AKP’s base is shrinking, says Sabanci University professor Berk Esen. But that hasn’t necessarily translated into votes for the opposition, with Kldarolu a quiet political veteran of the minority Alevi sect struggling to convince voters he’s the one to bring lasting change.
Block of pious voters
In places like Konya, where you have a very conservative pious voter bloc, most AKP voters have decided not to jump ship, Prof Esen says. This is partly because the opposition has failed to create an attractive and credible alternative.
The sense of disillusionment is perceptible in Konya, a province of 2.3 million people dubbed the breadbasket of turkeys because of its history in agriculture and the production of farm machinery.
A student, sitting in a downtown cafe, says her family supported the president, but changed their minds. I don’t like Erdogan anymore, she said.
Even simple pleasures, like buying books, have become difficult because of the high prices, she explains. Like many in Konya, she does not want to give her name due to fears of government reprisals.
A local pharmacist, who also asks not to be named, offers a similar sentiment: the savings are getting worse every day…a change is needed, he says, adding that the weak lira, which was trading at record highs against the US dollar, meant he was often unable to source medicine for patients.
Yet he also has little hope that even a new government would make much of a difference. Not Erdogan, not Kldarolu, none of them, he said.
The sense of economic desperation is reflected in the broader economic data. In the first years when Erdogan was in power, the people of Konya became much more prosperous. Economic output per person rose from $4,250 in 2004, the year after Erdogan was first elected prime minister, to $9,690 in 2013, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. But since then, gross domestic product per capita has fallen back to $7,340, reflecting a trend that has taken hold nationwide.
The crisis follows Erdogan’s arc as a politician. When he was elected 20 years ago, Erdoan was seen as a moderate, pro-business Islamist capable of charting a new course for Turkey. And yet, while his government, especially in its early years, passed important reforms, it steadily eroded civil liberties.
[ Turkeys pro-Kurdish party delivers election blow to Erdogan ]
In 2013 the government violently quashed protests, while a coup attempt three years later gave Erdogan new fuel to push through a referendum that enacted the presidential system that gave him sweeping powers .
Mustafa Kavu, the AKP mayor of one of Konyas’ districts, acknowledged that many voters were struggling, but it was not just the AKP they were angry with. Difficulties will soon pass, prosperity is near, he swore to himself.
Positive effects
For some in Konya, an economy defined by sharply higher prices, the annual inflation rate remained above 50% in March, had positive effects.
The manager of an out-of-town machinery company says business is booming, with inflation helping to convince his customers to make big investments now, rather than risk higher prices out coming.
Although he is a devout Muslim who was fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, the factory manager says he fears religion is seeping deeper into business and government. Secularism is very important, he says. The press and media are [also] not free, he adds, a situation that has deteriorated for 15 consecutive years.
For others, it is the president’s strong religious ideology that continues to earn him their support.
Suleyman Gardas, a pensioner enjoying the sun in a Konya square, is especially grateful to Erdogan for making life easier for devout Muslims, pushing back against discrimination of observant Muslims in public institutions.
[ Talks on reconciliation between Syria and Turkey described as frank and direct ]
[Before] my daughter couldn’t wear a headscarf, says Gardas. Now we even have policemen with black turbans.
Kldarolu, on the other hand, does not respect Islam, according to Gardas, using a widely publicized gaffe two weeks ago in which the opposition leader walked on a prayer rug in shoes to underscore his point.
Erdogan is the best, insists Gardas. Even if errors occur. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023
