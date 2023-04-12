Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Merak Port Inspection, Cilegon Town, Banten Province, April 11, 2023
Press statement by President Joko Widodo after his visit to the port of Merak, city of Cilegon, province of Banten, April 11, 2023
peace be upon you warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
So, with reference to the issues with the flow of mudik last year, especially on the toll road and also at Merak port, I am here to make sure that the design planning preparations are really ready.
We remember last year in Upper Cikuasa [dan] Lower Cikuasa has a problem, then the capacity of ships is also lacking. But this year’s Eid, this year’s homecoming, we hope all of that won’t happen again. But, also be careful.
I remind everyone who wants to go home, beware there is a big jump, the number of people returning home, from 86 million in this survey, to 123 million. That is, there is an increase of about 45%. That’s all there is to calculate, calculate. So earlier I asked in detail because I didn’t want last year’s incident to happen this year.
There have been additional quay ports including Port BBJ and Port Ciwandan. It’s good. So the passenger capacity went from 34,000 jumps to 49,000, that’s good. Then, field management is set up. Ports specifically for motorcycles, ports specific for cars and small vehicles and buses, ports specific for heavy goods vehicles have been separated. It is also very good.
And, I hope all passengers who want to board [Pelabuhan] Merak had already booked a pass electronic ticketing. Because last year it was very boring for those who didn’t have tickets. Everyone must hold a ticket before entering Merak Port.
I think that’s what I want to convey.
And also the second, for tolls. Last year the problem, because rest area. It would also have increased rest areaso that it does not interfere with the main line. Already.
Journalist
Pack, (audio not heard).
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Later, the Minister of Transport will be like that later, okay?
Journalist
Sir, many travelers are concerned about Sumatra’s vulnerability, sir, in terms of security. It ended up being overcrowded at night, while during the day it was always empty at Merak Port, sir. There may be the attention itself of
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
The police chief will explain later. But what is clear is security, security personnel will be added in vulnerable areas. Later explained in detail by the Chief of Police.
Journalist
Sir, another one. Regarding yesterday, Mr. Mahfud said that there was (audio not heard)
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
It is a transport company. We’re focusing on the homecoming flow first, everyone. Due to the jump from 86 million to 123 million, be careful. Yes.
Journalist
Sir, will there be any discount on the ferry ticket price sir? For example, there are travelers who leave earlier?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
The CEO will respond later.
Journalist
Sir, earlier I visited the traditional markets in Cilegon, what about the condition of the food itself in Cilegon in general?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
I am spin already in many provinces. So if you look at stable prices, and yesterday in Boyolali, shallots, garlic, rice, eggs all went down.
Journalist
Sir, what are the anticipations for Brexit? In the past, someone died for Cikampek, didn’t they?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
The SAR will be prepared later, the SAR will be prepared, everything. What I think I see planning design is better. So don’t make assumptions, but everything has been anticipated. THANKS
|
