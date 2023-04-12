Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during the Iddat period: Nikkah Registrar





Islamabad: A Pakistani cleric who celebrated former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Nikkah with Bushra Bibi said the ceremony was not conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Mufti Saeed, the cleric who performed the couple’s Islamic wedding in 2018, said it happened during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The iddat period (three months) is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe due to the death of her husband or the dissolution of the marriage.

A recent court hearing in Islamabad has shed light on the marriage controversy between the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Bushra, the report adds.

The alleged un-Islamic marriage of Khan, now 70, and Bushra was revealed by a petition filed by a certain Muhammad Hanif. The hearing was presided over by Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah Baloch.

Saeed, who is the principal of a seminary, mentioned having a positive relationship with Khan and serving on his central committee. He claimed Khan took him to DHA Lahore to officiate the couple’s Nikkah in 2018.

According to him, a woman claiming to be Bushra’s sister assured him that all Sharia requirements for her marriage had been met and that she and Khan were free to marry, according to the report.

Saeed said he solemnized the marriage between them on January 1, 2018, based on the woman’s assurance. After the wedding, the couple started living together in Islamabad, he added.

However, Khan contacted him again in February 2018 and asked him to lead the Nikkah again, saying that at the time of their first Nikkah, Bushra’s iddat period was not over as she had divorced in November 2017. .

Therefore, Khan felt that their first Nikkah was not Sharia compliant.

Saeed claimed that Khan and Bushra were aware of the situation and arranged their Nikkah and wedding ceremony accordingly. He also alleged that Khan confided in him that he believed marrying Bushra would lead to him becoming prime minister.

He further said that petitioner Muhammad Hanif approached him after Taraweeh prayers (special night prayers) on the fourth day of Ramzan and inquired about Imran and Bushra’s marriage, to which he revealed the details. .

The court adjourned further hearings in the case until April 19.

Khan, a cricketer turned politician, became Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018 and was ousted from power in April 2022. Khan is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/bushra-bibi-married-imran-khan-during-iddat-period-nikkah-registrar-2567407/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related