Tucker Carlson gives Donald Trump one hour to say what he wants

Donald Trump’s political rhetoric has long been laced with hypocrisy and unintentionally ironic comments. It’s down to his path to the election: he’s a salesman, and hell says what he thinks his customers want to hear in the moment. Of course, he could present to you the opposite of what he said last week, but he can also explain it. Let him talk a little longer.

Even with that baseline, however, one would be hard pressed to find a more ironic comment than his critique of a question posed to President Biden by NBC’s Al Roker.

You can’t get a sweeter question than that, Trump said of Roker’s question to Biden during the White House Easter egg roll. It was a long answer, Trump continued, criticizing the man who defeated him in 2020 for talking about eggs and this and that before getting to the point.

The context of this comment? Trump was in the midst of a fundamentally obsequious interview with Tucker Carlson at the former presidents Mar-a-Lago home. The Roker bit came amid a rambling two-minute response from Trump that included mentions of the Home Depot founder, Bidens’ trip to Ireland and World War III.

The piercing question Carlson had asked?

Do you think Biden will stay in the running?

It’s nice to see that Trump isn’t holding a grudge, anyway. After all, it wasn’t until last month that we learned that Carlson had told his colleagues at Fox News that he passionately hated Trump. It happened in January 2021, shortly before the riot at the United States Capitol, as Fox News was still trying to balance its years of Trump sycophancy with its rejection of the reality that he had lost the 2020 election. Fox executives wanted to quit Trump after the riot, but here too Trump prevailed in the long run.

So on Tuesday night, a windswept Carlson proudly greeted viewers to his interview with the former president as he stood in the dark outside Mar-a-Lago. Everything before was water under the bridge.

You will notice that we used the term interview loosely. Typically, one would expect a television host conducting an interview with a former president to press critical issues, challenge obvious and established lies, and elicit new thoughts or comments from the subject of the ‘interview. But that’s not the approach Carlson took. While Carlson was once unusually willing to challenge Trump (for a Fox News host, anyway), in Carlson’s most recent conversation with the former president, Trump was simply allowed to chat at will.

He chatted for more than a minute about how court staff and police officers tearfully apologized as he was arraigned on criminal charges in Manhattan. For more than five minutes, he riffed on the various hoax investigations he was the subject of and his false claims about the ceasefire in Afghanistan and the classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI. .

Well, really, he rambled on for over six minutes because Carlson’s only interjection was to respond to Trump’s inaccurate claims about equipment left behind by the US military with a sycophant, of course.

This offer from Carlson is marked as point A below, one of the few times Trump’s long riffs met comments from his ostensible interviewer.

Carlson’s other tagged interjections are as follows:

B: Carlson responds to Trump’s insistence that nuclear warming is more of a problem than global warming with what you say is demonstrably true. C: After Trump said Carlson accompanying him on a trip to Korea must have been one of the Fox News hosts’ lives, Carlson replied, Of course.

Not exactly speaking truth to power.

But, of course, that’s not what Carlson does. He marveled at one point that the interview was supposed to be about Trump’s arrest, but they ended up talking mostly about foreign policy. That’s because the little direction Carlson did push Trump in that direction, asking him, for example, about Russia repeatedly. That’s what Carlson has been using his show for lately: to reshape Republican foreign policy orthodoxy to be less favorable to Ukraine. It is a consequence of his general efforts to broadly reframe American politics to better reflect his own right-wing worldview.

Perhaps the most telling part of the conversation came during one of the interludes in which Carlson set up segments of the edited conversation.

For a man who is portrayed as an extremist, Carlson said of Trump, we think you’ll find what he has to say moderate, sensible and wise.

It was strongly reminiscent of how Carlson described Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, when he interviewed him in October.

Enemies of his ideas branded West, as they have for years, mentally ill, Carlson said at the time. Too crazy to be taken seriously. Look away. Ignore him. He is mentally ill. But, he later added, rarely have we heard a man speak so honestly and movingly about what he believes, but he invited viewers to judge for themselves.

The only problem, it turned out, was that Carlson and his team had removed many of Yes’s more bizarre and confusing comments. Carlson wanted to present Ye as a wise and sober opponent of the American elite, so he eliminated the parties that undermined this idea.

Raising an obvious question: what could he have left out of his interview with Trump to present the former president as favorably as possible?

