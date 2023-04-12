Lula Hosts Banquet Hosted by Xi Jinping, Announces Investments

Shanghai President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) engagements in China will include a banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, the epicenter of Chinese power, and meetings with leaders of Chinese giants, from where official announcements of investments in Brazil.

One of these announcements will be made by the energy company Status Gridwhose CEO will have a private meeting with Lula at the hotel where the president is staying in Beijing.

Lula arrives in Shanghai at the end of this Wednesday evening (12/4 late morning Brazilian time). At the hotel where he will stay, in the main tourist region of the city, the whole structure is ready to receive him. Metal detectors have been installed at entrances, and Chinese police have stepped up security measures around the building.

This Thursday morning (04/13), he will take part in the investiture ceremony of Dilma Rousseff as President of the New Development Bank, the Banco dos Brics, created by the bloc of emerging countries of which Brazil is part with the Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Lula is accompanied by a delegation made up of 19 deputies, seven senators, five governors and seven ministers, including Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Environment, Marina Silva. For the trip from Brazil, the group was split into two planes from the presidential fleet.

A smaller number traveled with the president on the Airbus he bought on his first visit to Planalto. Most were housed in a second plane, which follows the main one.

very small group

The entourage should only accompany Lula for part of the program. During official meetings with the Chinese authorities, for example, only a very small group of people will be able to attend the meeting with Xi Jinping on Friday in Beijing.

At the Banco dos Brics, the whole group will be present. After the ceremony, Lula will have private talks with the leaders of the institution, then he and his entourage will have lunch with Dilma. Still on the bench, Lula and the former president should hold a press conference.

afternoon, the president visits the Chinese technology giant Huawei. Be welcomed by company CEO Hua Liang. Executives from the company’s subsidiary that operates in Brazil are in China to participate in the engagement.

During the visit, Huawei will present to the President the technological solutions it is developing in several areas; among them, health, security and telecommunications in this segment, make up the list of innovations related to 5G and 6G internet.

The Chinese company is a constant source of tension between Beijing and Washington. The United States banned her from the country, accusing her of acting in the interests of the Chinese government, through alleged electronic espionage.

Also in Shanghai, Lula will meet at the hotel the presidents of Chinese companies CCCC, in the communications sector, and BYD, a manufacturer of electric cars that the Brazilian government wants to take over the factory that Ford closed in Bahia.

Also on Thursday, the president will give an exclusive interview to the Chinese government’s CGTN news channel. The interview of journalist Wang Guang, presenter of Leaders Talk, will be recorded, and even the Brazilian government does not know when it will be broadcast.

The agenda in Shanghai will conclude with a meeting followed by dinner with the city’s Chinese Communist Party general secretary, Chen Jining.

In Beijing

At the end of the day, Lula will leave for Beijing, where on Friday he will start the day by receiving yet another businessman, the CEO of State Grid, who at the time should announce major investments in Brazil, according to the Planalto Palace . . The company operates in the energy sector.

Also in the morning, Lula will meet at the Grande Palácio do Povo the President of the Chinese Congress, Zhao Leji. Then, in Tiananmen Square, lay flowers at the Tomb of the People’s Heroes, a monument to prominent figures of the Chinese Communist Revolution.

In the afternoon, he returns to the People’s Palace for a meeting with the Prime Minister, Liang Qing. Then there is the expected meeting with President Xi Jinping, which is scheduled for 4:45 p.m., just after a reception ceremony in front of the complex, in front of the cameras, the meeting itself will only have the initial part open to the public. registration, even therefore by a restricted group of imaging professionals. The meeting between the presidents will end with a banquet hosted by Xi Jinping, even at the end of the afternoon, the Chinese have a habit of dining early. There will be no joint statement.

In the evening, Lula must give a press conference at the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing and, later, attend a reception hosted by Ambassador Marcos Galvo. The return to Brazil is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday morning China time.