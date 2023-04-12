Frustrated caller calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after Brexit forced his…





Frustrated caller says Brexit forced him to sell his store and close his business







As President Biden’s visit to Belfast revives Brexit talks, this defeated caller calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after promising ‘frictionless trade’ after Brexit. After President Biden met with leaders to encourage the DUP to end their Brexit protests, this James O’Brien the caller, Vinal in Wood Green, highlighted the impact Brexit has had on his business. Vinal told James: “I started a successful business in 2009, I’ve been in retail all my life making video game accessories…we were massively supplying Europe and then all of a sudden the Brexit happened and this frictionless trade that Boris rocked was all lies. “We couldn’t trade anymore, we saw it coming. People on the continent, French companies said, ‘There is an opportunity for us’ and why not? They took over this business. “Our USP was speed, design, but ultimately none of that mattered because we couldn’t get them at a reasonable price, or in a timely manner…we had to close, sell the shop , sell the brand on.” Vinal continues: “We [the UK] are so small on a global scale it’s scary…there are huge markets that are so much bigger than us and we seem to think we should hit bigger than us.” LEARN MORE: Enemies of peace will not prevail, says Joe Biden in speech in Belfast after White House denies he is ‘un-British’ James agreed: “Well, that’s exceptionalism, that’s the Britannia rule…that’s so much what we’ve been through for the past few years. “This idea that, ‘No, no, no, I think you’ll find we’re an old English boy, so those things won’t apply to us, we’ll be able to continue using all the facilities despite our l ‘joined the club and stopped paying our subs – they’ll come to us.'” James continued: “Quite simply, we made it harder to do business for ourselves.” Vinal agreed: “For some reason there is a big disconnect between the people who make decisions and the reality of commerce and they are being advised to do certain things that are not helping businesses and the economy to grow. .” LEARN MORE: “Flags and feelings take precedence over facts and figures!” : James O’Brien makes a perfect summary of Brexit

