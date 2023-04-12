Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan





Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation next month without Meghan, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” the palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” The coronation will take place on the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday.

Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s charitable foundation, issued an almost identical statement at Buckingham Palace confirming that the Duke will attend the coronation.

For months it was speculated whether the couple would attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry and Meghan have a long and contentious relationship with the Royal Family and stepped back from their roles as senior members in early 2020 when they became financially independent from the family and moved to California.

Prince Harry has recently been candid about his relationship with his family, releasing a Netflix documentary on the subject in December and a memoir, Spare earlier this year.

The prince was last seen in the UK last month, for a trial against the publisher Associated Newspapers. It is not known if he met his family at this time.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Harry raised hopes of one day reconnecting with his family.

“If we can get to the point of reconciliation, it will have a ripple effect across the world,” Harry said in the interview. “I sincerely believe in it, and that’s kind of what pushes me. And if this does not happen, then it is very sad.

