Donald Trump, who certainly never lied about anything, claims courthouse staff were in tears during his arraignment





In early March, when criminal charges against Donald Trump still appeared to be little more than a liberal fantasy, the ex-president told reporters he would absolutely stay in the 2024 presidential race if an impeachment materialized. actually, saying, I wouldn’t even think about leaving and adding that it would probably increase his chances of winning a second term. Now that he’s been charged with 34 Class E felony counts stemming from silent money payments to Stormy Daniels and others, and there’s a good chance he’ll be convicted, has his position changed? Apparently not so much.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Tuesday, the former president and current presidential candidate said he would never give up the race, even if he became a convicted felon.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

As a reminder, the Manhattan prosecutors’ case is far from the only legal peril Trump faces; he could also be indicted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for attempting to nullify the Georgia election, by the Justice Department for attempting to nullify the election and subsequent insurrection, and by the DOJ for its handling of classified documents and possible obstruction. of Justice. Carlson didn’t ask him if his calculation regarding the 2024 election would change if he were additionally indicted and convicted in those cases, though we assume his answer would be somewhat the same.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump, who the Washington Post calculates made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his tenure, claimed that staff at the New York courthouse where he was arraigned last week last was in tears over what it meant to old Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg hurt him.

When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me up and I’ll tell you people were crying, Trump told Carlson. The people who work there. Work professionally there who have no problem putting murderers in, and they see everyone. It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. In fact, they were crying. They said I’m sorry [were] sink their eyes. I have never seen anything like it.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

What other topics did Trump and Carlson discuss? Well they didn’t do a segment on the Fox News host’s texting of the 45th president We’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights and I hate him with a passion, but they did discuss :

How Trump thinks of war criminal Vladimir Putin:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/04/donald-trump-arraignment-tears The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related