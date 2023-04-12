PM Modi in Kerala: Comfortable with PM Narendra Modi, but will criticize wrongdoing, says church leader







The Metropolitan is back after spending Holy Week in New Delhi. He had met the President and the Prime Minister there. “The fact that I met Modi shows that we are comfortable with him. At the same time, we will criticize wrongdoings,” he said. “We have not discussed any other matter, even the church dispute as it is in court,” he added.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in New Delhi over Easter, he said he was unaware of the motive. “According to Hindu theology, they respect all religions. I consider Modi’s visit to the church as a friendly gesture. Even if there is a political motive, it will not become a reality. There is no political or religious significance to the visit,” he said. . “What is the significance of Modi visiting a church, but on the other hand Bajrang Dal workers attacking the churches?” he asked.

Regarding the BJP leaders visiting the bishoprics at Easter, the Metropolitan said, “All Christians know very well what the BJP is and what its activities are. Christians are minorities, and acts to keep Christians safe should come from the BJP and its workers. BJP gets their respect.”

The Metropolitan praised the Center for its projects that benefit the poor, regardless of caste and religion. “The BJP government is taking several good initiatives for the poor like MGNREGA and Asha workers. We should recognize that,” he said.

About Anil Antony leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, he said: “Anil is more comfortable with the BJP than with the Congress. It’s his freedom. The Congress should ask why he doesn’t was not comfortable with them.”

