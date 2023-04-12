Turkeys Erdogan launches new election campaign with his same old populist playbook

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is fighting for his political life after 20 years in charge of Turkey ahead of May elections, appears to be relying on the same political playbook he has had for years that he is the strong man his country needs.

Facing reinvigorated opposition amid a rare moment of economic calamity and the aftermath of a once-in-a-lifetime natural disaster, the Turkish leader is using the same nationalistic language that has served him so well before.

At a rally this week in Ankara that marked the launch of his campaign ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, the 69-year-old vowed to confront foreign imperialists who allegedly seek to hold Turkey back while making the country a world power as it celebrates its centenary as a modern republic this year, how will it do? By reducing inflation while stimulating growth.

We are here to open the door to the Turkish century with our nation standing against the putschists and global imperialists, he told thousands of supporters of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the rally .

The Turkish president has long been a master of elections. He rarely lost a vote. He has a strong base of support that almost guarantees him a place in the second round of elections on May 28 if no candidate wins a majority on May 14.

But he always needed support beyond his base to finally cross the line. Erdogan’s main challenge over the next few weeks is to convince enough undecided and new voters that he can solve Turkey’s myriad problems.

Erdogan, center, during the demonstration marking the launch of his party’s manifesto ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Erdogan, center, during the demonstration marking the launch of his party’s manifesto (AFP/Getty)

He seems to be faltering at the polls ahead of the vote. His main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the two men are locked in a statistical tie. In a recent Metropoll poll, 42.6% of respondents said they would vote for Kilicdaroglu and 41.1 for the president, the rest for two other candidates or undecided.

Erdogan remains adept at striking the same nationalist and populist notes to mobilize AKP supporters. At his rally on Tuesday, he railed against the system. He has pledged to change civil service rules to prevent nepotism in hiring for government posts in order to portray himself as an outsider to a political edifice he has overseen for two decades.

Such talk excites devout and conservative Turks, some of whom resent the perceived privileges of secular Turks. But to win, Erdogan must also win other crucial constituencies, including: around 6.7 million new voters born after 2000; ethnic Kurds divided between several political ideologies; and those in the urban middle class hard hit by inflation and economic malaise. He struggled to connect with all three groups, especially the youth and the Kurds who seem to lean heavily in favor of the opposition.

Erdogan also faces the political fallout from the February 6 earthquakes, in which 50,000 Turks died and millions were displaced. Many blame a badly botched rescue effort and loose building code enforcement for the high death toll. The disaster choked Erdogan’s polls and put the entire nation in a gloomy mood.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkish leader of the CHP and presidential candidate ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkish leader of the CHP and presidential candidate (AFP/Getty)

There are growing signs that it is getting worse and worse, says Selim Koru, an analyst at Turkey’s Economic Policy Research Foundation. The earthquake really set it back significantly. It was a psychological blow. This highlighted the idea that nothing really works as it should in Turkey.

Erdogan acknowledged the shortcomings of his government’s response to the earthquakes, but offered a solution that is straight out of his old playbook: speed up development and quickly build 650,000 new homes. That includes 319,000 homes in a year, he said Tuesday. Architects, city planners and geologists have warned that building so quickly in a region still recovering from aftershocks is problematic.

Much more than the response to the earthquake, voters remain focused on the economy. Double and even triple digit inflation rates have eaten away at savings and purchasing power across the country. Inflation in February was 55%. The fall in the value of the lira is exacerbated by Erdogan’s insistence on keeping borrowing rates low to boost growth.

Experts say the outcome of the vote in May will likely be decided whether the urban lower middle class and working people will be enraged enough to shift their votes from Erdogan to the opposition.

Supporters attend a rally for Kilicdaroglu in Canakkale, western Turkey ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=3)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Supporters attend a rally for Kilicdaroglu in Canakkale, western Turkey (AFP/Getty)

The rural parts of the country are quite Erdoganist; most political change happens in big cities, probably on the outskirts, says Koru. Swing voters are probably people who are nationalists. They still think the opposition is borderline betrayal, but they are so devastated by inflation and the economy that they will give Kilicdaroglu a chance.

Erdogan has repeatedly said he believes high interest rates cause inflation, in defiance of conventional economics. He pledged to bring inflation down to single digits, but sent mixed signals about whether he would raise interest rates and implement more orthodox fiscal policies or continue to provide cheap credit.

He claimed Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist and former finance minister who oversaw Turkey’s economic boom in the 2000s, would oversee the policy. But Simsek, who left the AKP in 2018, has so far publicly refused to join Erdogans’ team.

Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old career politician, also appears to have no grand economic vision. But the six-party opposition coalition he leads includes Ali Babacan, a former US-educated financial consultant who served for a time in the Erdogans cabinet. The coalition’s Iyi party has tapped Bilge Yilmaz, a former Wharton School finance professor, as its economics guru.

Surrounding the opposition is this tremendous confidence in the brains of Turkish economists who have an orthodox view of the economy that would inspire confidence in economic management, says Koru. They would like international funding. They would be interested in inspiring the kind of confidence that Turkey did in the 2000s.