KPK makes 25 arrests amid graft investigation into railways directorate





Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, has arrested 25 people and seized rupee and US dollar-denominated banknotes at separate locations as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in projects railways, a spokesman said Wednesday. The separate operations in Semarang, Surabaya, Jakarta and West Java targeted officials from the Railways Directorate of the Ministry of Transport and businessmen involved in the projects. The commission has yet to announce the suspects in the case. “We suspect corruption in the Trans Sulawesi Railway project and various railway maintenance projects carried out by the Railways Directorate of the Ministry of Transport,” KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said. , to reporters in Jakarta. Recently inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, the Trans Sulawesi is a flagship project to build the island’s first rail network which currently connects several towns in South Sulawesi. The central government aims to connect the rail system between the northern and southern tips of the island of Sulawesi. “[Investigators] seized banknotes as evidence worth billions of rupees and thousands of US dollars during the operations,” Ali added. The Transport Ministry said it was awaiting further information from the KPK on the corruption investigation. “The Ministry of Transportation supports all anti-corruption efforts and will cooperate fully with relevant agencies in this matter,” ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement. Tags: Keywords:

