HRW denounces Pakistan for forcibly evicting thousands of farmers | Human Rights News





Islamabad, Pakistan A prominent rights organization has criticized Pakistani authorities for forcibly evicting thousands of farmers for an infrastructure project near the city of Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.

In a report released Tuesday, Human Rights Watch said authorities should enforce environmental protections and reform colonial-era laws that give the government broad powers to acquire land for private and public use.

The $7 billion Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RUDA) project was launched in 2020 by then-Prime Minister Imran Khan to address issues such as pollution, sewage, water, housing and employment while reviving the lost glory of the historic city.

At the launch, Khan said the project would also help provide solutions to civic issues plaguing Lahore, the country’s second largest city with a population of over 13 million.

The proposed plan also aimed to create the largest riverside city in the world by acquiring land to house around 12 million more people.

However, according to HRW, the government acted on behalf of private developers to acquire the necessary properties, 85% of which was farmland on which nearly a million farmers, laborers and business owners depended for their livelihoods. .

Affected farmers who challenged the legality of the land grabs have faced intimidation and criminal charges brought by the government’s Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), provincial authorities and project developers, even whether those legal challenges are still pending in court, he said.

The rights group said that since 2020, Pakistani authorities have criminally charged more than 100 farmers with resisting or refusing to hand over the land they occupy.

The farmers filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC), which in January last year declared the project illegal as it violated laws regarding land acquisition and compensation.

The courts’ decision, however, was partially overturned a month later by the country’s Supreme Court, which said the project could only proceed on land the government had already acquired.

The farmers allege that the authorities continue to seize land despite the order of the higher courts, an allegation that the RUDA denies.

HRW said it spoke to at least 14 farmers earlier this year, who said they had been evicted or threatened with eviction by authorities.

Testimonies from farmers as well as corroborating photos and videos show evidence of intimidation, harassment and the use of force to evict farmers. The exact number of people affected or forcibly evicted has been difficult to determine, including by groups representing farmers, according to its report.

The HRW report further cites environmentalists who have warned that the project could alter the flow of the Ravi River, significantly increasing the risk of flooding.

Pakistan has yet to recover from last year’s disastrous floods that submerged almost a third of the country.

Lawyer Fahad Malik, who represents farmers affected by the project, told Al Jazeera that out of around 43,700 hectares (108,000 acres) of land sought by the government, 28,330 hectares (70,000 acres) is agricultural land. .

Landowners have little influence or say in determining the suitability or impact of the proposed public purpose for which the land is being acquired and can realistically only question the amount of the compensation received, Malik said.

