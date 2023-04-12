Narendra Modi has no defense against criticism over Adani crisis, says ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik





Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no defense against allegations that the Center unfairly favored the crisis-ridden Adani Group. In an interview with YouTube channel DB Live aired on April 9, the former governor said only conglomerate chief Gautam Adani could damage the prime minister’s reputation. Malik was asked to respond to Modis’ claim that a supari, or hit job, was given to certain people to destroy his reputation. If such a supari was given, it was given to Adani, he said. No one else can defame him [Modi]…but he has no defense on the Adani case. Opposition leaders have accused the Prime Minister of favoring Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group. Shares of Adani companies have fallen since January, when US firm Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate was improperly using offshore tax havens and manipulating share prices. The BJP has denied allegations of favoritism towards the Adani group. On February 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party had nothing to hide or fear in the controversy. During the April 9 interview, Malik said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should have been allowed to speak in parliament to respond to allegations that he defamed India abroad. He described Lok Sabha President Om Birlas’ act of not allowing the Congress leader to speak as unprecedented. Last month, Gandhi claimed in London that India was facing an attack on the basic structure of its democracy and that there was a full-scale attack on the country’s institutions. He had alleged that the microphones of opposition leaders were cut off in parliament and described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a fundamentalist and fascist organisation. His remarks caused an uproar in parliament, with Bharatiya Janata party leaders accusing him of defaming India on foreign soil. Gandhi was disqualified as an MP a day after he was sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a court in Surat on March 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1047242/narendra-modi-has-no-defence-against-criticism-on-adani-crisis-says-ex-j-k-governor-satya-pal-malik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related