he “disappoints me”, because “it is obvious that he supports Xi Jinping”, assures the speaker of the Taiwanese Parliament





You Si-kun reacts Wednesday on franceinfo, to the remarks made by Emmanuel Macron who called on the European Union not to “be a follower” of the United States and China, in the conflict between Taiwan and China.

“President Emmanuel Macron owes me”reacted Wednesday April 12 on franceinfo You Si-kun, the president of the Taiwanese Parliament, after the remarks made by the French president who called on the European Union not to “be a follower” of the United States and China, in the conflict between Taiwan and China. These words, which the French president said “to assume”caused misunderstanding Taiwan. According to You Si-kun, “President Macron finally sides with the Chinese leader”. >> Taiwan: we explain the controversy after the words of Emmanuel Macron, who defends European “autonomy” against China and the United States franceinfo: Why are you upset by the comments made by Emmanuel Macron? You Si-kun: Why this time am I due by President Emmanuel Macron? Because when the whole world, Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Japan, all stand with Ukraine against Russia and China supports Russia, President Macron ultimately sides with the Chinese leader. He is now asking Europe not to get involved in the Taiwan Strait war. It is obvious that he supports Xi Jinping. “Xi Jinping is the head of a dictatorship. And if Emmanuel Macron supports Xi Jinping, he has come back to be on Putin’s side.” You Si-kun, Speaker of the Taiwan Parliament on franceinfo China is committing genocide against the Ughurs. It is the number one country in terms of surveillance of its citizens. A country that has no freedom of association, no freedom of expression. All this is contrary to the founding principles of France, namely freedom, equality and fraternity. This is why President Macron owes me.



In the Taiwanese file, Emmanuel Macron wants to propose a third way, and he pleads for a strategic autonomy of the European Union. What do you think ? If he wants to follow a third way, I see no objection because France has its own interests. Whatever path he wants to take, I hope from the bottom of my heart that President Macron will return to the founding spirit of France. Now that China has grown, Taiwan is not the only one in danger. >> ‘I didn’t learn to load my submachine gun’: Taiwan reservists not prepared for war with China What allows you to say that? The Chinese president does not just want to annex Taiwan. He had promised Barack Obama that he had no intention of militarizing the South China Sea. In the end, he does. Then he built the new Silk Roads, he got his hands on the South Pacific. The problem of the Taiwan Strait is not only a Taiwanese problem: it is also the problem of America and Europe. The Chinese president wants to dominate the whole world. Taiwan is on its way. It is a stone that prevents him from advancing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/chine/propos-d-emmanuel-macron-sur-taiwan-il-me-decoit-car-c-est-evident-qu-il-soutient-xi-jinping-assure-le-president-du-parlement-taiwanais_5767094.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related