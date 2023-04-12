May the palace understand, KNPI will keep Jokowi’s policy to the end









For the Palace to understand, the KNPI is loyal to keep Jokowi until the end, Haris said in a written statement in Jakarta on Wednesday (4/12). Haris said the results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) from March 31 to April 4, 2023 showed that the level of satisfaction with Jokowi had dropped from the previous 75.9 percent. at 76.8%, proving that people still believe and believe that Jokowi will bring a better Indonesia in the future. .



According to Haris, the increase in public confidence in President Joko Widodo’s performance cannot be separated from public confidence in the strong leadership demonstrated by the President. Most Indonesians think President Jokowi has strong leadership. Because Pak Jokowi is known as a strong personality in his decisions and who has the courage to carry out reforms in various sectors, Haris said. By contrast, the KNPI, Haris pointed out, does not want to think about backing the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, even though the momentum is growing. As a youth organization, Haris wants KNPI to become a think tank for the nation to be better in the future. As youth organizations we have an obligation to care for our nation and make it excel. “Not being divided by support and support is more important,” Haris said. Even so, Haris pointed out that the KNPI would become an essential partner for the government if it adopted the wrong policy, let alone make the people miserable. As long as politics is pro-people, we will be the living fence of the political guard, Haris said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://politik.rmol.id/read/2023/04/12/570532/biar-istana-paham-knpi-kawal-kebijakan-jokowi-hingga-akhir

