The photo shows former supporters of the Pakistani PM gathering in April 2022, not March 2023

A photo of a large nighttime rally in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore has been shared in several Facebook posts and tweets which falsely claim it shows a crowd gathered to hear former Prime Minister Imran Khan speak at an assembly held on March 25, 2023 While the photo shows a crowd of Khan supporters at the scene, it actually shows a rally that took place almost a year earlier in April 2022.

“Minar e Pakistan Right Now #ImranKhan #PTI,” reads the caption of a photo shared on Twitter here in the early hours of March 26, 2023.

The photo appears to show a bird’s eye view of a large crowd gathered near the Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore.

It was tweeted hours after the start of a large rally which local media said saw Khan repeat his calls for the government to hold new elections.

The country has been in political turmoil since Khan was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote and replaced by a coalition he has harassed with parliamentary maneuvers and rallies calling for elections. anticipated.

In January, Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab, where his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a majority, a move meant to increase pressure on his successor. , Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The confrontation between Khan and the government came to a head earlier in March when police tried to arrest him on a corruption charge, leading to 48 hours of clashes with supporters in Lahore.

Screenshot of fake post, captured April 8, 2023

The same photo was shared with similar claims elsewhere on Twitter here, here and here; and on Facebook here, here and here.

Comments on the posts indicate that some users thought it was showing the March 25 rally.

“Imran Khan’s supporters will never let any harm befall him,” one user wrote.

Another said: ‘The workers reached the rally overcoming all obstacles.

However, the photo actually shows a gathering of Khan supporters from 2022 at the same location.

April Rally 2022

A reverse image search of the photo on Google found the same photo posted on the ProPakistani blog, which identified it as a scene from the April 21, 2022 rally.

The blog is titled “PTI Power Show in Lahore: Insights from Imran Khan’s Jalsa [Pictures]”.

Below is a screenshot comparing the photo used in the fake post (left) and the photo as it appears on the ProPakistani blog (right):

Screenshot comparison between the photo used in the fake post (left) and the photo as it appears in the ProPakistani blog (right)

A reverse image search on TinEye revealed that the same photo was used as part of a collage on the Daily Jang newspaper website here on April 22, 2022, in an article about the PTI rally and Pakistani celebrities who were present.

A similar photo was shared by a PTI Facebook page here on April 23, 2022, while a similar bird’s eye view of the crowd was shared in a video on the official PTI Twitter account here.

Other Pakistani media, including ARY News and the Express Tribune newspaper, also reported on the rally.

