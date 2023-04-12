Witnesses questioned about Trump’s handling of map containing classified information





Federal investigators are asking witnesses if former President Donald J. Trump showed aides and visitors a card he took with him when he left office that contains sensitive intelligence information, said four people familiar with the case.

The map was just a central part of the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The nature of the card and the information it contained are unclear. But investigators have questioned a number of witnesses about it, according to people familiar with the matter, as special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s Trump-focused investigations, Jack Smith, looks into former presidents who handled classified documents after leaving office and are facing charges that may include obstruction of justice.

A person briefed on the matter said investigators asked about Mr Trump showing the map on a plane. Another said that, based on the questions they were asking, investigators appeared to believe Mr Trump showed the card to at least one adviser after he left office.

A third person with knowledge of the investigation said the card could also have been shown to a journalist writing a book. The Washington Post previously reported that investigators asked about Mr. Trump showing classified documents, including maps, to political donors.

The question of whether Mr. Trump displayed sensitive documents in his possession after he lost the presidency and left office is crucial as investigators try to piece together what Mr. Trump did with boxes of documents that accompanied him in his residence and his private club in Florida. , Mar-a-Lago.

Among the topics investigators have focused on is precisely when Mr Trump was at the club last year. In particular, they wanted to know if he was staying at Mar-a-Lago to examine the boxes of equipment still stored there before Justice Department counterintelligence officials seeking their return came to visit him in early June, according to two people familiar with the issues. .

Understanding the Trump Documents Investigation The Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified records after leaving office.

Mr. Trump usually leaves Florida for his club in Bedminster, NJ, earlier than last year, when he was still in Mar-a-Lago for the June 3 visit by Justice Department officials. Investigators have gathered evidence on whether Mr. Trump had aides bring him boxes to sift through after a grand jury subpoena was issued in May for all of the government documents Mr. Trump had still in his possession, the people said.

After the June 3 visit, when Justice Department officials received a batch of documents with classified marks that had been found at Mar-a-Lago, a lawyer for Mr. Trump signed a certification stating that a diligent search had been made and all government materials had been returned. That statement was proven false two months later when the FBI found hundreds of pages of additional classified documents in a court-authorized search.

Investigators also asked whether Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was ever mentioned in discussions related to the equipment boxes, as well as whether Mr. Trump’s donors have already been part of the hardware discussions, according to people familiar with the matters.

Christopher M. Kise, a lawyer working with Mr. Trump on some of his cases, criticized the Justice Department for focusing on the former president’s handling of classified documents, such as documents related to his dealings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Mr Kise suggested the department should focus on recent intelligence leaks under the Biden administration regarding the war in Ukraine.

It looks like the priorities are misplaced here, he said. Americas National Security Apparatus is spending a lot of time and taxpayer dollars alleging President Trump had old KJU photos and an outdated map as real wartime intelligence data flies out the door. Maybe it’s time to focus on what matters.

The investigation into the documents overseen by Mr. Smith, the special counsel, is running parallel to another he is managing which focuses on Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power after his election defeat in 2020 and on how those efforts led to the January court ruling. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

As part of the investigation into the documents, federal prosecutors have built a potential case that Mr. Trump obstructed justice by seeking to avoid returning all classified documents in his possession after leaving office.

Investigators have compiled numerous testimonies, texts and emails from a number of key witnesses. They constructed a timeline of Mr. Trump’s actions and movements and interviewed dozens of people, including advisers close to Mr. Trump as well as Mar-a-Lago staffers and former government officials. administration who knew how he dealt with documents in different contexts.

They heard from witnesses who described Mr. Trump being repeatedly urged in 2021 by aides and advisers to return documents to the National Archives, then how he handled the grand jury investigation by the Department of Justice. Justice that began early last year and culminated in a subpoena for any classified material remaining in Mr Trump’s possession.

Among the witnesses interviewed was a Mar-a-Lago employee who moved boxes with a close aide to Mr. Trump, Walt Nauta, according to people familiar with the events.

It remains less clear whether prosecutors are building a case for other potential charges beyond obstruction. In asking for the search warrant used last summer at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors cited potential violations of the Espionage Act, which relates to the mishandling of national defense information and the removal or destruction of files, in addition to the obstruction.

Prosecutors have now interviewed almost everyone who could provide insight into the documents, according to a person briefed on the range of witnesses.

Among those interviewed recently is one of the attorneys involved in Mr. Trump’s response to the grand jury subpoena for the remaining documents. Prosecutors successfully petitioned the Chief Justice who presided over the grand jury until recently, Judge Beryl A. Howell, to allow them to question the attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran.

Judge Howell ruled that Mr. Corcoran must testify before the grand jury in the case and could not invoke solicitor-client privilege on certain matters. Justice Howell cited what is called a criminal fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege.

His order ordering Mr. Corcoran to testify would be accompanied by an 86-page factum. She found that the Justice Department had met the threshold to have a credible case that Mr. Trump had obstructed justice, justifying his request to override solicitor-client privilege and compel the testimony of Mr. Corcoran on his role, according to people familiar with the contents of the memoranda. .

Judge Howell not only wrote about Mr. Trumps actions in relation to the subpoena last year, but also wrote that what she called misdirection with the National Archives in 2021 and early from last year was apparently a dress rehearsal for how he handled the subpoena in May, according to a person briefed on its contents.

The court certainly appears to have allowed the government to breach solicitor-client privilege based on minimal evidence, Kise said.

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Mr Trump complained that Mr Corcoran was being forced to testify, saying he had always believed a lawyer could not be subpoenaed.

If they testify honestly, they will see that I did nothing wrong, Mr. Trump said.

This week, key congressional leaders and senior Democratic and Republican officials from both Houses of Congress’ intelligence committees had access to classified documents recovered from Mr. Trump, as well as smaller numbers uncovered in recent months. as being in the possession of President Biden. years earlier, and some have recovered from former Vice President Mike Pence.

