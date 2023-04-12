The Israeli secret service expects a war that “no one wants”





The Israeli army’s Military Intelligence Division (Aman) found that the possibility of a war breaking out in the region had increased in recent months. In a Tuesday report published by Haaretz, Aman believed that the current escalation over the month of Ramadan stems from three central developments that have led to changes in Israel’s strategic environment. These include declining US interest in developments in the Middle East, Iran’s self-confidence through attempts to challenge Israel directly, and growing instability in the Palestinian arena. Haaretz military editor Amos Harel said the cooling of relations with Washington was beginning to affect the military sphere. He noted that although the IDF boasts of a close relationship with the US Army Central Command (CENTCOM), the prevailing impression is that the Americans were less enthusiastic about Israel’s sharing of intelligence information and operational plans. The report considered that the leaders of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas were not interested in a confrontation with Israel, and they expressed this position through various means and messages. However, they are taking unprecedented military actions and operations that could set the region on fire, according to the report. In fact, Iran and its proxies believe that the massive demonstrations taking place in Tel Aviv to protest against a plan to weaken the judicial system, the tensions with the Palestinians and the disagreements with the American administration are all signs of Israel’s growing vulnerability. While the report pointed out that the chances of war breaking out were not great, because no one wanted it, it pointed out that the region could be dragged into war due to the temptations offered by the internal Israeli crisis.



