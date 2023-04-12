Bizarre blame game as India’s PM doesn’t see a single tiger on tiger safari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on safari in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, India (Narendra Modi/YouTube)

The director of a tiger reserve in India defended his team after a visit by the prime minister Narendra Modi failed to spot any big cats.

The Prime Minister had traveled to the town of Mysuru over the weekend to take part in a commemorative event marking 50 years of Project Tiger and, in theory, to draw attention to the growing population of tigers as shown by the last five-year survey. According to these figures, the number of tigers in the wild fell from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 at the end of last year.

Yet Mr Modi saw nothing more than paw prints during his two hours safari in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday.

Local media said members of Mr Modis’ decision BJP party, as well as senior officials from the federal forest department, complained to the management of the reserves and tried to put the blame on the driver of the vehicle, suggesting that he should have changed the route of the safari if he did not There had been no sightings of tigers.

And footage circulating widely on social media claimed to show 29-year-old driver Madhusudhans’ vehicle registration had been canceled following the criticism. This was denied by the director of the reserves.

During Mr Modis’ two-hour drive inside the core area of ​​the Bandipur Game Reserve, which covers an area of ​​912 km2, he saw large herds of elephants, a number of gaurs (Indian bison), spotted deer and sambar, a deer native to the Indian subcontinent.

Senior forest officials at Bandipur Tiger Reserve defended Madhusudhan and said he had done his job. They claimed he took the route which had been finalized beforehand by the PM’s security staff.

Reserves manager Ramesh Kumar reportedly said that in the name of high security, vehicles were repeatedly using the selected route, hampering sightings.

Rangers said security personnel, including the Prime Ministers Special Protection Group (SPG) and local police, had been camped on the identified road for days before Mr Modis arrived, during which tigers have been sighted.

Park officials had to ask them off the road on Saturday evening to give the animals a chance to return.

The Hindu quoted unidentified sources as saying the prime minister expressed delight at the wildlife sightings and joked with the SPG that their security drills may have forced the tigers and leopards to retreat.

But other reports say he reprimanded the security team.

Sightings in the forests are just luck. When I did the trial on Friday and Saturday for security teams, two tigers were spotted, Madhusudhan said The new Indian Express.

In fact, the Prime Minister saw fresh tiger pugmarks, but narrowly missed the tiger. I followed the route as my boss told me. I was so scared that I couldn’t even talk to the PM. All my focus and attention was on his safety.

Mr Modis’ trip was planned to promote the release of the latest data showing that India is now home to around 75% of the world’s tigers in the wild. The latest census figures mean the number of tigers in the country has nearly doubled in the past 17 years, from just 1,411 in 2006.

The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world, Mr Modi said.