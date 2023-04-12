Learning to accept feedback can unlock a positive office culture

Few people like to be told they are doing something wrong. But for entrepreneurs and high-level business leaders, avoiding criticism can allow a toxic work culture, in which people are afraid to speak their mind, to take hold. Leadership expert Izzy Galicia shares her insight on why accepting feedback, even negative words, can break the cycle of dysfunction.

One of the hardest things for new entrepreneurs is learning how to deal with negative feedback. As a business leader, especially if your business is growing rapidly, you’ll benefit from feedback from many sources, from boards of directors critiquing company performance to Wall Street analysts providing sell reviews on stocks. of your company.

At some point, you may start to feel like everyone in the world is against you and wants to tear down your business. But the important thing is to respond to that negative feedback in a meaningful and productive way.

Accept negative feedback for positive use

Successful leaders can accept negative feedback and use it as a constructive learning experience. The whole point of being an entrepreneur is growth, and you can’t grow without learning. The most important thing a business leader can do to set their business up for success is to commit to continuous improvement, and part of that is knowing how to accept negative feedback for the better.

To accommodate this spirit of continuous improvement, many companies have embraced what they call employee-first (also known as anticipatory or feedback-forward), but creating that employee-centric culture can often be easier said than done. An insincere approach to employee feedback can be just as damaging, if not more so, than not welcoming feedback at all.

Unfortunately, even in work cultures where feedback is supposed to be welcome, many CEOs tend to display a personality that I know best. C-suite leaders often think they know best because it’s their business. However, few people know the company better than the people who do most of the legwork with the core employee base.

Overcoming Toxicity at Work

That being said, this mindset may not be entirely the fault of the current generation of business leaders. Many C-suite executives grew up and trained in a system plagued by workplace toxicity and poor leadership behavior. In effect, a recent study shows that 85% of newly appointed CEOs belonged to one of four categories before reaching the company’s highest position: COO, divisional CEO, CFO or leapfrog leader.

As such, we can see that workplace toxicity is not a recent phenomenon but the perpetuation of a harmful culture that has cropped up throughout the history of the business world. Fixing this toxicity isn’t as simple as answering employee surveys or opening a feedback box. This requires changing many fundamental business practices and institutions.

One such practice that has proven particularly harmful in the workplace is for C-level leaders to instruct their employees on how to provide feedback. For example, in a workshop I attended that was designed to teach employees of a top-tier company how best to provide negative feedback to a C-level leader, some of the advice offered included giving a sincere compliment before communicating a concern or using positive, non-judgmental language to address issues.

While the intent behind initiatives like these may be well-intentioned, they tend to have the opposite effect. Rather than empowering employees to speak up, this type of instruction tends to intimidate them more when giving feedback to their superiors. By showing the right way to give feedback, employers imply that there is a wrong way to give feedback, which discourages many people from speaking up.

When a C-level leader doesn’t know how to properly handle negative feedback, it can affect the entire organization. Ignoring negative feedback or closing in on criticism can cause business leaders to miss out on genuinely helpful suggestions, which, in turn, could have significant consequences for employee morale.

The natural behavior of humans is to surround themselves with like-minded individuals. In business, this habit can be particularly destructive. If a business leader surrounds himself with yes men and does not take the time to listen to other perspectives, he will find himself in a situation echo chamber. Not only does this echo chamber leave the company vulnerable, as one bad, unchallenged mistake could bring the entire company down, but it also neutralizes potential opportunities for growth by suppressing many voices within the employee base.

How C-suite leaders can improve their company culture and accept feedback

Businesses should work to break this cycle of deleting negative feedback and create a space where criticism is welcome. One of the easiest ways for employers to create an environment that encourages feedback, including negative feedback, is to provide employees with ways to provide truly anonymous feedback. And that doesn’t mean putting a prominent comment box in the office. Truly anonymous feedback requires the creation of a feedback method where the identity of employees is completely unknown to leaders.

This type of negative feedback should be accepted from employees at all levels. Everyone from company vice presidents to entry-level employees and interns has a unique perspective on what works and what doesn’t.

The goal of a workplace is to be accommodating to everyone, and that requires understand everyone’s needs. There’s no better way to find it than by hearing it from the source itself.

Business leaders need to make sure they accept this negative feedback and recognize it for what it is: a gift. Taking employee feedback is one thing, but if a company doesn’t act on the feedback given to them, employees will start to feel disillusioned with the workplace and start to feel like they’re not valued. or, even worse, that they are being lied to by their employers.

Nowadays, it is more difficult than ever for a company to gain the trust of its employees. It takes hard work and commitment to create a work environment that meets the needs and wants of all employees for the workplace. Yet, with an ongoing and committed effort to create a company culture that values ​​trust, as well as unflinching authenticity, employees can feel much more comfortable and valued while at work.

Accepting negative feedback is not often something that comes naturally to high-level leaders, nor is it commonly taught. Instead, successful leaders must learn to do it on their own by adopting strategies that will make their employees feel more comfortable giving negative feedback and criticism. This will provide your business with the opportunities it needs to grow and improve.