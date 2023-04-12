Donald Trump is suing former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million





Donald Trump has sued Michael Cohen, his ex-lawyer and crucial witness in the secret money case brought against the former president by Manhattan prosecutors, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breaches of contract and confidentiality agreements.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida just weeks after Cohen repeatedly testified before a grand jury in New York about the $130,000 he paid to buy the porn actress silence. Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election. Daniels, who also testified before the Manhattan grand jury, had claimed she had an affair with Trump, which he denies.

The recording of Trump’s alleged repayments to Cohen in 2017 is at the center of the 34 felony charges brought against the former president by the Manhattan District Attorney last month.

Cohen, a New York lawyer who once said he would take a bullet for Trump and became a member of the former presidents’ first campaign, worked first as a lawyer for the Trump Organization and later for Donald Trump himself, before their relationship ended in 2018.

He later pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges and lied to Congress in 2018. He was sentenced to three years in prison, of which he served 13 months, and turned against his former boss , becoming one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

Trumps lawyers said in the lawsuit that Cohen, who was disbarred following his conviction, breached his contract with his former client through a myriad of public statements, including the publication of two books. , a series of podcasts and countless mainstream media appearances, which plagued the former president. great reputational damage.

A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd Blanche, an attorney representing Trump in the district attorneys’ criminal case, told a court last week that his client became frustrated and upset watching Cohen and others on the air, and that the former president had therefore responded with force on social networks.

Trump’s trial is the latest response from the former president and his allies to the unprecedented indictment issued by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs. The years-long investigation had been called a political witch hunt by Trump and supporters such as Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, Bragg sued Jordan and his committee in an effort to block a subpoena issued to former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who the prosecutors office said was part of a retaliatory political circus designed to undermine Right wing state.

