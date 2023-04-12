Most Americans are unconvinced about how China’s Xi will handle global affairs

US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Most American adults polled say they have little faith that Chinese President Xi Jinping will ‘do the right thing about world affairs,’ according to the Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday. Despite this pessimism, more than half of Americans said the two countries could work together on trade and economic policy, according to the survey. The study, covering more than 3,500 American adults between March 20 and March 26, comes as US-China tensions are escalating to the point of limited bilateral interaction. Pressuring Beijing is one of the few issues with strong bipartisan support in the US Meanwhile, Xi has consolidated his power in China and seeks to strengthen China’s global influence. In March, China brokered the restoration of diplomatic ties between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Beijing has so far refused to condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while calling for peace talks. It is unclear to what extent respondents to the Pew survey were aware of these global events and developments. The study found that 13% of Americans who took the survey said they had never heard of Xi, a percentage that jumped to 27% among respondents aged 18 to 29.

However, most respondents took a pessimistic view: nearly half, or 47%, said they had “no confidence at all” in Xi’s handling of global affairs, while 30% said they were “not too confident”. About three-quarters of respondents said China ignores the interests of countries such as the United States and that China interferes in the affairs of other countries, according to the report. More than half of the respondents said that China does not contribute to world peace and stability. This directly contradicts Beijing’s narrative that it contributes to world peace and economic development. China has accounted for more than 15% of global GDP in recent years, according to World Bank data. In 2010, China overtook Japan to become the world’s second largest economy, just behind the United States This year, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published articles highlighting the United States’ involvement in “many wars abroad” and claim that US alliances in the Asia-Pacific are intended to “undermine the peace”.

Economic cooperation

US-China cooperation on economic issues is one of the two areas in which Pew survey respondents remained most optimistic. Just over half said the two countries could cooperate on trade and economic policy, according to the report, without detailing questions on specific policies. The only other category where more than half of respondents said the two countries could cooperate was student exchange programs, Pew found. The number of Chinese students in the United States and American students studying in China has fallen sharply over the past the Covid pandemic. It was a reflection of a general slump in bilateral travel which has yet to recover significantly, according to a report published last week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan policy research organization and think tank based in Washington, DC. The report was co-authored by Scott Kennedy, CSIS Administrative Chair in Chinese Business and Economics, and Wang Jisi, founding president of Peking University’s Institute for International Strategic Studies.

During visits to China over the past 12 months, Kennedy said people he met told him that Washington was entirely responsible for the decline in US-China relations and that China was still on an inevitable path to becoming a major power. It is widely expected that China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy in the coming years. A deeply rooted narrative in China, frequently mentioned by Xi, is that the ruling Chinese Communist Party is leading the country “on the right side of history” and out of the 19th century. “humiliation” by Western imperialists.

General pessimism

Respondents to the Pew survey mostly did not see any potential areas of cooperation between the United States and China. Out of five of these areas listed in the survey, three saw more than half of respondents express pessimism: international conflict resolution, climate change policy and combating the spread of infectious diseases. “I don’t know what we could possibly work on with them. Certainly not climate,” the Pew report said, citing an unnamed 25-year-old woman who participated in a focus group. The Biden administration has said the United States is competing with China and has imposed export bans on critical semiconductor technology to China. This followed the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese products and the blacklisting of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The latest Pew survey found that nearly half of respondents in the United States said China gets more out of the bilateral trade relationship, and more than 80% said China’s growing technological power is a serious problem. , even very serious, for the United States. Xi and the President Joe Biden met in person in November for the first time since Biden took office. But according to public records, the two leaders have not spoken since the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in American airspace in February. The balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to Beijing. Sources told CNBC last week that senior Commerce Department officials would visit China as part of an effort to lay the groundwork for Secretary Gina Raimondo’s possible trip later this year. CNBC’s Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.