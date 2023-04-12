Imran Khan protests the ‘kidnapping’ of his security chief





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that his security chief, Iftikhar Ghumman, had been abducted.

“When [PTI leader] Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told the judge at the DIK hearings that he would file a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as the orders came from ‘above’,” he said. writes Imran on his official Twitter account.

The former prime minister claimed that now his chief security officer, Iftikhar Ghumman, has been removed, calling it “all part of the plan from London where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was assured that the PTI would be crushed”.

He further claimed that people close to him, including his party leaders, were being harassed, abducted, tortured and given bogus cases across Pakistan, which he said is a violation of the Constitution and of the rule of law.

Last month, Imran Khan’s social media focal person, Azhar Mashwani, also went missing in Lahore for eight days.

In the First Information Report (FIR) on the disappearance of the PTI activist, Mashwani’s brother, Mazharul Hasan, said that on March 23 at 3:30 p.m., Mashwani disappeared after leaving for Zaman Park from the township of Lahores in a taxi and his mobile phone. the phone was also turned off after some time.

The complainant said that despite their efforts, no trace of Mashwani could be found. He had expressed his fear that the victim would be abducted by “strangers” with the intention of harming his life. Rights group Amnesty International was also concerned about the disappearance of the PTI activist.

Following the outcry, Mashwani returned home safe and sound on March 31.

“Alhumdullilah, I just returned home safe and sound. Your prayers, efforts and support over these eight days are forever indebted to us,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also prayed that other party workers would also return home soon and have an iftar meal with their families.

