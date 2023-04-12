Donald Trump’s comeback on Fox News





NEW YORK (AP) For several months, Fox News treated Donald Trump as yesterday’s news. But now the former president has come back strong on the popular network for conservative viewers, especially since his indictment in New York on secret money charges.

Trump’s revival was in theaters Tuesday night, when Tucker Carlson devoted his entire prime-time schedule to a landmark interview with him, promising more snippets on Wednesday. This was two weeks after Sean Hannity also gave Trump major airtime.

Carlson’s two-year-old private text messages, exposed in a defamation case against the network, in which he disparaged Trump and spoke eagerly about putting the former president behind him, went unmentioned. In one of the exchanges, from January 4, 2021, Carlson wrote that we are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights and I can’t wait.

Trump’s return undoes what some called a soft ban on Fox News, which had no live interviews with him between Sept. 22, 2022, and Hannity on March 27.

The short answer is that they need each other, said Jane Hall, a journalism professor at American University and author of Politics and the Media: Intersections and New Directions.

It’s getting attention, it’s getting ratings, and cable news needs it because it’s down, Hall said.

Documents released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation case against the network and its parent company, Fox Corp., show that Fox repeatedly aired false claims about the presidential elections of 2020 as part of an attempt to win back angry viewers the network had called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night. The lawsuit also revealed how Fox executives and many of its star hosts, including Carlson, didn’t believe the claims but ran them anyway.

A week ago, Fox News Channel aired Trump’s speech in full from Mar-a-Lago the day he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for falsifying business records to conceal pre-election payments. of 2016 to silence a porn star. who says she and Trump had extramarital sex years earlier; Trump denies the two had sex.

The speech reached 6.7 million viewers, about double the typical audience Carlson typically receives at one time, the Nielsen company said.

Fox says Trump’s comeback is down to news, not ratings. Hannity’s interview was billed as Trump’s first post-indictment, Carlson’s first post-impeachment, when the former president pleaded not guilty to the charges. Fox personalities and commentators came to his defense when news of the grand jury indictment broke.

Trump’s higher profile also coincides with his growing strength in the polls of Republican voters, according to the network.

While Fox News continues to be the highest-rated cable network, its prime-time viewership is down 18% in the first three months of the year, compared to 2022. CNN is down 34% in the same measure and MSNBC was down 8%, says Nielsen.

They’re in the business of fan service and right now, conservative politics is all Trump’s show, said Charlie Sykes, a curator and founder of the Bulwark website. If the show is back in town, Fox can either try to counter-schedule or join. Right now, what is the counter-programming?

Trump’s return was always inevitable, said Sykes, also an MSNBC contributor. They cannot leave it. Fox knows what his audience wants and what his audience will accept.

If Fox didn’t quit Trump, he surely backed down.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered Trump’s main rival in the GOP, has made 12 appearances on Fox News this year, but none since March 13, according to the liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America, which monitors Fox.

March 5-11 was the first week this year that the DeSantis name received more mentions (177) than Trump (142) on Fox, Media Matters said. Others also recognized Trump’s power for their viewers: In the same week, Trump was mentioned 925 times on MSNBC, compared to 268 for DeSantis.

Back on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the U.S. Capitol uprising, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch wrote in an email to a former Fox executive that the network was in the process of pivoting.

We want to make Trump a non-person, Murdoch wrote, according to documents uncovered in an election tech company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox.

The trend away from Trump accelerated after the midterm elections when the candidates he backed fared worse than expected. When he announced in November that he was running for president again, Fox did not deliver his full speech.

Other media properties controlled by Murdoch were even harsher: The New York Post headlined its story: Florida man makes announcement. After the midterm elections, a Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined, Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser.

Still, as spring approached, Fox warmed to the former president again. The network aired Trump’s entire 90-minute speech to the Conservative Political Action Committee live on the network on March 4.

Tuesday night, naturally, Carlson did not discuss his critical texts and emails to Trump after the 2020 election, as seen in court documents related to the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. In January 2021, when Carlson said his show was close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. he writes, I hate him passionately.”

Carlson said in a WABC radio interview last month that a hurt Trump called him, seeking an explanation after the text messages went public. Carlson said he was angry that election information passed on by Trump’s team turned out to be false.

He told the radio station he finds Trump funny and insightful and has spent four years on the air defending his policies.

