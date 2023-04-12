Turkey’s position is not a surprise





Turkey’s takeover of the challenge to Greek sovereignty over certain eastern Aegean islands with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglus’ proposal that all disputes between the two countries, including those contesting the rights of Greece, be referred to the international tribunal in The Hague came as no surprise to anyone. following developments in recent months. In fact, several experienced diplomats had estimated that during the election campaign, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would seek to remind everyone that the shift to a more positive attitude towards Greece reflects circumstances, not a strategic shift in policy. Turkish foreigner. policy in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. In short, it would not be possible for the Erdogan government to cede Greek-Turkish affairs to the nationalist opposition. Indeed, the combination of the launching ceremony of the TCG Anadolu helicopter and drone carrier with Erdogan’s statements on the blue homeland and Cavusoglus’ remarks on the temporary nature of the Greek-Turkish lull, highlights, to a large extent, what can be realistic expectations regarding in a future discussion process with Ankara. While Athens sincerely wants a dialogue process with Ankara, it becomes clear that a number of issues need to be clarified. First of all, Athens accepts in principle the recourse to The Hague only on the question of the continental shelf. While it is quite clear that Athens can discuss in good faith the possibility of referring certain other disputes to The Hague, these certainly do not include questions of sovereignty. Quite simply, Athens cannot accept that the International Court of Justice in The Hague can have the power to decide whether or not an island belongs to Greece. It is also clear that a process of relaunching dialogue will include concrete steps, such as the return to confidence-building measures, political dialogue, exploratory contacts, the so-called positive agenda, the deconfliction of NATO and other standard forms of contact.

