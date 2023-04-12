China-Taiwan, Xi Jinping prepares the army for “real combat”. And announces the no-fly zone. Taipei: “You have to be ready”





There Chinese threatens to declare war Taiwan, “the rebel island” says it is ready and asks for help from Western countries. The crisis inIndo-Pacific risks opening a new war front between the People’s Republic and the group, with the UNITED STATES in the lead, who said he was ready to defend the autonomy of Taiwan in the event of military invasion by the army of Xi Jinping. Just the president of the Asian giant returns to talk about the tension between the two governments by calling on its armed forces to “strengthen training in the direction of real fights”, while the Taipei Ministry of Transport announces that Beijing will impose a no-fly zone northern Taiwan for April 16, coinciding with “space activities”which will last 27 minutes, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:57 a.m. The new advance in the scale of tensions comes after three days of exercises, which ended on Monday, during which Beijing simulated a armed attack con live ammunition to the island. On the other hand, it was only the Dragon to announce that he will maintain the pressure on Taiwan by pledging not to leave room for publicity “Separatist Activities” and signaling that tensions are bound to persist. “We will leave no room for any form of Taiwanese separatist activity,” he said. Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, which reports to the central government, during the first briefing after the maneuvers. Beijing’s shows of force did not come by chance after the encounter Angels between the president of the island Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the United States House Kevin McCarthy. Meeting to which the People’s Republic declared itself firmly opposed, promising harsh repercussions. Taipei stands at attention. the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wuhe said China “seems to be trying to prepare to release the war against Taiwan”, which is why the island’s government “must prepare”. US intelligence believes Xi Jinping ordered the military to be ready to invade by 2027. According to Wu, “Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan, but the country just needs to be prepared.” Wu also responded to Beijing’s threats regarding the president’s visit to America by saying that “China cannot prescribe how Taiwan makes friends. And China cannot dictate how our friends want to help Taiwan.” And it is precisely to those they consider friends that the Taipei government is once again turning, after the statements of the French president, Emmanuel Macronwho said he was opposed to the involvement of France and the European countries in the Taiwan file, which is rather at the top of the American agenda. “Facing the continuum authoritarian expansionismall the more fundamental that democracies actively unite”, declared the Taiwanese president adding that “the Canada a very important democratic partner. We are prepared to do our best to jointly safeguard the values ​​of freedom and democracy with Canada and many other like-minded international partners. While the representative of Taipei in France, Chihung Wu, spoke directly to Macron: “Taiwan needs France. We hope that France can play an even more positive role and engage more“. Chihchung Wu clarifies that this does not necessarily have to translate into military support: We are not naive, we are not hoping here that France will send the army to Taiwan, that France will die for Taiwan. But there are “several ways” to express support, he continued, citing the example of war in ukrainewhere Paris sends self-propelled howitzers Caesar. “One of the causes of the war in Ukraine that no one believed in was war. In Taiwan, everyone believes in war and therefore there will be no war”.

