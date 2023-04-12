It’s time for the Commons to call Johnsons bluff

OBefore Aesop lived, he could construct a fable about Boris Johnson, to add to that of the little boy who cried wolf. It would be about the sleazy, narcissistic thug who lied so much that on the rare occasions he told the truth, no one believed him. I’m not referring to Johnson’s appearance before the House of Commons Privileges Committee on March 22, when we can safely assume that he stayed true to his form: lying about parties he didn’t know about that they were parties because civil servants who were not civil servants told him that they were in fact part of the nations. efforts to defeat Covid-19 (or equally incredible, ocean-going shit). I’m referring to the claim he made last October, after the short-lived nomination of Liz Truss, that he had more than a hundred supporters if he were to run in the upcoming leadership race. followed.

At the time, I didn’t believe it, for two reasons. First, I conditioned myself decades ago, based on my own experience, not to believe a word Johnson utters on any subject. Secondly, while everyone knows there are people of questionable mental health in the Conservative parliamentary party who would put their heads in a chopper if Johnson asked them to, I couldn’t believe there were any more than a hundred, please. Could it be that so many people are really so morally flawed and so politically obtuse that they want this self-obsessed charlatan to return to guide the fortunes of the nation, so soon after most of his administration withdrew and forced him to resign?

Well, apparently it was that rare moment when Johnson who lied in school, lied in college, lied to his employers, lied to his constituents, lied to coworkers, and appears to have lied to his various wives, mistresses and concubines were actually telling the truth. I asked the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, to assure me that it was just another lie: but the impeccably honest Sir Graham confided that it was not, and then shared this amazing truth with the world. So it wasn’t just Mad Nad Dorries and the Hon. Jacob Rees-Mogg, both now in the backseats after their remarkable contributions to the worst administration in British history; spoke of dozens of others whose stupidity, tantrums and public disdain were such that they actively wanted Johnson back in charge.

That only 22 Tory MPs backed the Johnson line suggests his colleagues are fed up with him

Those who yearn for its restoration have since been seriously reduced in number. Only around a fifth of those calling for his return in October could bring themselves to vote against Rishi Sunaks’ deal to ease problems between Britain and the EU over Northern Ireland. Johnson hated the plan because it exposed even more of his lies, his own Brexit deal was ready for the oven, and there would be no trade border in the Irish Sea. That only 22 Tory MPs (including the charlatan himself) backed the Johnson line suggests his colleagues are fed up with him. And it’s not just because these former cronies have become aware of his weaponization of conservative politics for his own ends, but also because Rishi Sunak is earning collective respect. It’s far from winning in the next election, but at least the party isn’t heading in the wrong direction anymore.

The Windsor executive’s vote in late March dwindled Johnson; and the same day he cut a bad figure in the Commons. He may still regret his ostentatious taking of the oath on the Bible when he appeared before the Privileges Committee, as it made him liable to prosecution under the Perjury Act 1911 if he lied. If I were Harriet Harman KC, let alone Sir Keir Starmer KC and various other eminent labor lawyers, I would be poring over every last syllable of this evidence to identify any untruth and refer it to the Crown Prosecution Service. Various things Johnson said were facts differed from what others in Downing Street said. Do we really believe that the committee really believes that, for example, he passed by a group of more than 40 people en route to his apartment and did not see or hear them? And did he really think it was okay for his wife and interior designer to be at an illegal party? I would start from there and pay an early visit to Dominic Cummings.

The committee has already released a report mentioning four occasions when Johnson misled [sic] the Commons by issuing denials which he knew to be false. He did not withdraw these lies under oath. It must therefore be unlikely, when it finally delivers its report, that the committee will change its mind and conclude that it was wrong all along: that Johnson’s performance on March 22 was a masterpiece. clarity, truth and decency. If that happened, the whole committee system of the House of Commons would be in jeopardy, because such a judgment could only be reached by ignoring the evidence and being determinedly political. Such a thing ended Owen Paterson’s political career in 2021, when Johnson’s MPs refused to let him shut down the disciplinary system he was trying to do not so much to protect Paterson, but to protect himself- even. Historians will come to see this moment as the beginning of the end of his premiership.

Sunak said a vote in the House of Commons on punishing Johnson would not be overturned. But I put the cart before the horse: what will this punishment be? The offence, if enacted, would lie to the House. Almost 60 years to the day before Johnson entertained the privileges committee with his remarkable tale that everything wrong in his administration was always someone else’s fault, Jack Profumo told his fellow MPs that he had never had a carnal relationship with Christine Keeler. It was a lie; Jack resigned; and spent the next 40 years of his very distinguished life atoning with his unceasing charity work at Toynbee Hall, where the recipients of his devotion came to see him as a living god, and quite rightly too. Jack was a mid-ranking minister outside the cabinet when he transgressed: Johnson was the late Premier of Queens, First Lord of the Treasury and obviously morally impaired leader of his party.

These points must be considered when the committee makes its recommendations on what to do with Johnson, because his fault is exponentially worse. Some sophisticated people argue that he should not be given martyrdom: a finding that he lied, and a suspension from the Commons for less than 10 days, which would make him eligible for a recall petition and a by-election, would , they feel , sufficiently humiliate him and let him fester in the back seats. But it contains too many false assumptions. Being humiliated requires a sense of shame, which Johnson clearly lacks. On the contrary, he dismissed a suspension of nine days or less as vindication of a term he and his equally corrupt toads are already wielding and proof that his kangaroo court foes could not seriously fault him. He would then campaign against Sunak from the back seats, doing everything he could to ensure his party lost the election unless he restored him to power. Despite its declining support, its mesmerizing effect on some of its weak party fringes remains a mind-numbing reproach to our education system. Friends have already raised funds and organized his return. As long as Johnson remains in parliament, he remains dangerous, divisive, disruptive and destructive to his party and his nation. He has to go.

In any other context, an ex-minister, let alone an ex-prime minister convicted of lying, would not need to be expelled. He would quit, like Jack Profumo did, and disappear to do good deeds and ask for forgiveness. But then, Jack wasn’t the center of his own universe, and Johnson is. Aesop’s new fable, you will recall, is said to be about a narcissist, one who needs to be treated accordingly. If he is not punished severely, it would only encourage other ministers to lie, knowing they would get away with it. Our already eccentric public life would become anarchic. The committee, then the Commons, must do the political equivalent of burying Johnson face down under two meters of concrete with a stake through what passes for his heart. And as for the orifice in which you push the clove of garlic, you choose.

Simon Heffer is a historian, columnist for the Telegraph and Professorial Research Fellow at the University of Buckingham