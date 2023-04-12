Trump News Today: Trump savagely claims to Tucker Carlson that New York court staff were crying during arraignment





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump had claimed in a Fox News Tucker Carlson interview that New York court staff wept when he was arrested and arraigned for silent payment.

They were amazing. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they registered me and I will tell you that people were crying, he claimed.

The people who work there. Work professionally there who have no problem putting murderers in and they see everyone. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. In fact, they were crying. They said I’m sorry.

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Trump-aligned House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan from interfering with his investigation. on the silent payments of former presidents.

Alvin Bragg has accused Mr Jordan of running a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack him.

Separately, the former president is once again a talking point on Capitol Hill as members of the Gang of Eight, senior lawmakers with access to intelligence briefings, have been cleared by the administration. Biden to access documents seized from Mr. Trump’s home in Mar-à-Lago.

HighlightsView latest update 1681335808Victorious Tennessee Democrats Celebrate With Parade After Reinstatements

Two black Democrats who were ousted from the Tennessee state legislature last week led a parade through the streets of Nashville on Wednesday after being successfully reinstated.

State Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Thomas were both kicked out by Republicans from the statehouse last week for joining gun control protesters in a protest at the building; now their respective local government councils have voted overwhelmingly to return both men to their seats in the capital.

John BowdenApril 12, 2023, 10:43 p.m.

1681332941He still owes me dinner! Stormy Daniels jokes about Trump

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges relating to $130,000 in silent payments made to the adult film actress.

Following her arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the night she allegedly slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.

Graeme Massie has the story.

John BowdenApril 12, 2023 9:55 PM

1681330363Democratic senators urge chief justice to investigate Thomas’ travels

Senate Democrats are asking U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation into the undisclosed acceptance of luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife who were paid for by a Republican megadonor.

A letter from the majority of Senate Judiciary Committees said the committee plans to hold a hearing in the coming days regarding the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.

And if the Supreme Court does not address the issue on its own, the committee will consider voting on the legislation, the letter continues. Such a measure would also need the support of the Republican-led House to become law.

John BowdenApril 12, 2023, 9:12 p.m.

1681328701Trump calls for postponement of rape case citing need for post-indictment cooling-off period

A lawyer for Donald Trump is seeking a one-month adjournment in the trial over a columnist who claims Mr Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, claiming his clients’ right to a fair trial depends on a period of reflection after the indictment and impeachment of former presidents.

The trial has been set for April 25. In a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday, attorney Joseph Tacopina cited the recent deluge of damaging media coverage surrounding Trump’s arrest and appearance in arguing for a delay. The former president was charged on March 30 with 34 counts related to allegations he paid silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The civil case before Judge Kaplan was brought against Mr Trump in November by E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who claims the wealthy property developer raped her in early 1996 after a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly and emphatically denied the allegation. A jury will be asked to decide whether the rape took place and whether Trump defamed Carroll with his comments.

A temporary state law that went into effect last year allows adult rape victims to sue their attackers, even though the attacks took place decades ago.

Tacopinas’ letter requesting a postponement of the trial for Carrolls’ civil suit followed Kaplans’ order on Monday directing the parties to the case to notify him by April 20 whether they will be present throughout the trial in Manhattan federal court. Carrolls’ attorney said she would be present. Trump’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment on Kaplans’ order.

John BowdenApril 12, 2023 8:45 PM

1681326937Manhattan DA sues Jim Jordan to block transparent bullying campaign on Trump lawsuit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is hitting back at what he says is an explicit attempt by House Republicans to interfere in the prosecution of Donald Trump in his offices.

On Tuesday, Mr. Bragg sued House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and accused him of waging a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, demanding confidential documents and testimony from the prosecutor. district itself as well as its current and former. employees and officials in federal court.

Learn more:

Megan SheetsApril 12, 2023 8:15 PM

1681326136Trumps mourns court staff, claim is absolute BS say law enforcement

The one-term president made a bizarre claim to Tucker Carlson during a Fox News interview this week.

Graeme MassieApril 12, 2023, 8:02 p.m.

1681324848Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million, report says

The allegations include the breakdown of their attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment.

Graeme MassieApril 12, 2023 7:40 PM

1681324336Legal troubles escalate for Fox as Rupert Murdoch is sued by investor over stolen election claims

The spinoff lawsuit comes as Fox prepares to go to trial with Dominion Voting Systems.

Graeme MassieApril 12, 2023 7:32 PM

1681323397Trump impersonates SNL Easter message

In SNL’s latest cold open, the former president played by James Austin Johnson compares his indictment to the persecution of Jesus and calls him a baby nepo.

In the clip, the actor delivers a perfect Trump monologue: A Famous, Wonderful Man Arrested for No Reason. If you haven’t put it together, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again. And what better time than her birthday, Easter?

Were both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans, he explains. He rose from the dead on the third day, the actor said. I would have done it maybe two times faster. Maybe two days. I think we could have done it much faster.

Because I’m a self-made billionaire and the children of Christ call it a nepo baby. I mean, his father was God. It’s pretty easy to start a religion when your daddy is God.

John Bowden12 April 2023 19:16

1681322476Judge in Dominion Voting Systems case says Fox News has a credibility problem

I need to feel comfortable when you represent something to me, that’s the truth, Judge said. I’m not very happy right now.

Graeme Massie12 April 2023 19:01

