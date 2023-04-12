Xi Jinping urges armed forces to prepare for ‘real combat’ amid tension with Taiwan





Chinese President Xi Jinping urged armed forces to step up training for the “battle royal”amid tensions over Taiwan and after three-day military exercises to pressure the island. Pekn regards Taiwn as a province that has not yet succeeded in integrating into its territory since the end of the civil war in 1949. For the Chinese government, the meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, was a provocation. In response, the Chinese military held military exercises to put pressure on Taiwan. For the maneuvers, which ended on Monday, China has mobilized warships, missile launchers and fighter jets. On Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV aired Xi Jinping’s first public comments since the drills. The army must “defend with determination China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, and strive to protect peripheral stability in general,” the Chinese leader insisted on Tuesday, during a visit to a southern naval base, but without explicitly mentioning Taiwan. Xi Jinping called on the military to “strengthen combat-oriented military training”, according to CCTV. On Wednesday, the German Foreign Ministry criticized the Beijing’s “threatening military positions” which increase “the risk of involuntary military confrontations”. “To wait for all actors in the region contribute to stability and peace“, added Andrea Sasse, spokesperson for the said ministry, during a press conference in Berlin. peace in danger The rapprochement that the Taiwanese authorities and the United States have staged in recent years has angered Beijing. Despite the fact that Washington and Taipi have no official relations, the United States provides the island with substantial military support. Last summer, China conducted unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a visit by Nancy Pelosi to the islandwhen she held the position currently held by McCarthy. Xi made the remarks on Tuesday, the day the United States and the Philippines began the largest joint military exercises in their history. With these formations, the two historic allies are trying to strengthen their coordination to counter China’s influence in the region. The Philippines’ proximity to Taiwan could make the country a key partner if China decides to invade the island. Announcement in the Philippines earlier this month the location of four new military bases likely to be used by the United Statesincluding one located near the South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan. China criticized the deal, saying it “endangers regional peace and stability”.

