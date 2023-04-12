PM Modi applauds Uganda’s clean water supply project





At the inauguration of the drinking water supply project in Uganda, which was attended by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the project would not only enhance India’s friendship with Uganda, but would also promote sustainable development. Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter account and retweeted the information shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar on the project. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Besides strengthening friendship with Uganda, this project will promote sustainable development.” During his visit to Uganda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took part in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the solar-powered piped drinking water supply, which is being funded by India’s Exim Bank. Following the event, Jaishankar tweeted, “I participated in the Virtual Inauguration Ceremony of India Exim Bank funded Solar Piped Drinking Water Supply Systems in Uganda. This project will provide safe and sustainable water supply to half a million Ugandans in 20 rural districts. Apart from witnessing the launch of the water supply project in Uganda, Jaishankar also inaugurated the Uganda campus of the Indian National University of Forensic Sciences in Jinja. It is NFSU’s first overseas campus and was the realization of a personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the inaugural ceremony, Jaishankar tweeted: “A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction. Jaishankar added that it was a proud day for India, a proud day for Uganda and for Indo-Ugandan relations. The inauguration of the Uganda campus of NFSU is an example of practical cooperation between the two countries, he added. Mentioning the courses offered by this university – Forensic Science in Behavioral Science, Cyber ​​Security, Digital Forensics and related sciences – EAM Jaishakar expressed his belief that these courses will be in high demand among students and bring immense benefits to all stakeholders in Uganda. and in Africa. In his remarks at the inauguration of the NFSU in Uganda, Jaishankar said, “The National University of Forensic Sciences of India is opening its campus in Uganda, in partnership with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces. This is the first overseas campus of the National University of Forensic Sciences. More importantly, it is actually the first Indian government university to open an overseas campus in the world. Jaishankar is currently visiting Uganda and Mozambique to further strengthen India’s “strong bilateral relations” with the two countries.

