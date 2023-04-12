Komnas HAM Annual Report, Indonesian Democracy Has Setbacks in the Jokowi Era





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) issued the 2022 annual report which mentioned democracy in the presidential era Joko Widodo experiences setbacks. This was written in the Komnas HAM 2022 (Laptah) annual report book which was released on Wednesday (4/12/2023). “Under the administration of President Joko Widodo, the democratic situation in Indonesia tended to experience regression (backsliding),” reads the contents of Laptah Komnas HAM. Also Read: Komnas HAM Appreciates PT DKI Jakarta for Overturning Jakarta Central District Court’s Ruling on Election Postponement In the report, Komnas HAM cited research conducted by the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute that cited investment policy as one of the causes of the decline. Jokowi judged as a narrow developmentalist and has pro-market policies and sacrifices its devotion to liberal democracy. “The political orientation of pursuing a conservative developmentalist agenda raises the question of democratic reform or human rights,” said Komnas HAM’s book Laptah. Furthermore, Komnas HAM highlighted the ratification of the new Penal Code which was seen as deviating from the principles of liberal democracy. “Because it has the potential to hinder civilians and human rights connoisseurs and even goes too far into the private sphere of citizens,” Komnas HAM wrote. These policies have caused Indonesia’s Rule of Law Index to decline, as published Global Justice Project (WJP), Indonesia is at 0.53 on a scale of 0-1. Read also: Civil society coalition: The criminalization of Fatia-Haris is a serious threat to democracy and civil liberties With this figure, Indonesia is in 64th position out of 140 countries studied. “In fact, compared to 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia is ranked 9th,” Komnas HAM wrote. Not to mention the impact of the ratification of the Jobs Creation Act and the State Capital Act which are seen as a reflection of a law as a tool of power and a threat to human rights and the environment.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/04/13/04290101/laporan-tahunan-komnas-ham-demokrasi-indonesia-alami-kemunduran-di-era The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related