As elections approach, high prices are a hot topic in Trkiye – Xinhua

by Burak Akinci

ANKARA, April 12 (Xinhua) — Despite a significant decline in Turkey’s inflation rate in recent months, prices remain a hot topic ahead of the country’s general elections, as households continue to feel the bite of the high cost of living.

“Economic hardship will be key in my voting choices in the upcoming elections,” Ramazan Erdogdu, a 73-year-old pensioner in Tunali Hilmi, a popular commercial avenue in Ankara, told Xinhua.

“The price of food is abnormally high as well as that of clothing and other basic necessities,” he added.

Trkiye is struggling with economic hardship and the aftermath of devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in early February.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a new five-year term against his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party, who is running as a presidential candidate for an alliance of opposition parties.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election, a second round will take place on May 28.

According to recent opinion polls, it will be a neck and neck race between the two predominant candidates who have both promised better quality of life and social standards for millions of households battered by runaway inflation.

Turkey’s annual consumer price index (CPI) fell for five consecutive months to 50.51% in March from 85% in October, according to official data released on April 3.

However, prices continue to rise on a monthly basis, with the monthly CPI rising 2.29 percent in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

More than 40% of Trkiye’s workforce earns the minimum wage, which was raised for the third time by the government last year to 8,500 Turkish liras (about US$441) due to the loss of pound value.

Ilhan Akay, a passerby from Tunali Hilmi Street who introduced himself to Xinhua as the breadwinner of a family of five, said high prices will inevitably be a factor in his preferences in the elections.

“I am a father of three children, two of whom go to school…I work day and night but I still cannot support my family,” said Akay, who works for a cleaning company. .

Analysts say pre-election government spending and monetary pressures could put inflation back on an upward trend.

Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul’s Dinamik Investment Securities, said the decline in inflation will stop in the second half.

“Inflationary pressure will be high amid a possible rise in the exchange rate (of the dollar/lira pair) and the government’s pre-election revitalization plans,” he told Xinhua.

The lira has lost more than 70% of its value against the greenback since the start of 2022. It has fallen further to new highs against the dollar since the beginning of March.

One of the main consequences of this devaluation is inflation because Trkiye is a big importer of energy and other raw materials.

Erdogan has raised wages and pensions, cut energy bills and allowed some two million workers to retire with immediate effect.

Despite criticism of his economic policy, the president still enjoys strong support among voters who believe he is the best person to lead Trkiye.

“He has done so much in recent years to fight poverty with social services, his re-election is in the interest of the Turkish people,” Abdurrahman Delice, owner of a grocery store in Ankara’s Kizilay mall, told Xinhua. .

According to Delice, the current economic difficulties will pass. “The most important thing is the unity of our country,” he added.