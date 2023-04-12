Donald Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million over alleged breaches of fiduciary duty





Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:34 p.m.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sued his former lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

“Defendant breached his fiduciary duties to Plaintiff under their attorney-client relationship by revealing Plaintiff’s confidences and spreading lies about Plaintiff that were likely to be embarrassing or prejudicial, and participated in other faults,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, accused Cohen of “an onslaught of fiduciary and contractual breaches” through numerous “inflammatory and false statements” about Trump in books, his podcast and media appearances.

“The Defendant appears to have grown bolder and repeatedly continues to make misleading and false statements about the Plaintiff through various platforms. Such continued and escalating improper conduct on the part of the Defendant has reached a proverbial crescendo and no ‘left the plaintiff no alternative but to seek relief through this action,” the lawsuit said.

“Defendant chose to capitalize on his confidential relationship with Plaintiff to seek financial gain and repair a reputation shattered by his repeated misrepresentations and deceptive acts, fueled by his animosity toward Plaintiff and his family members. His actions constitute gross breaches of its contractual and fiduciary duties to Plaintiff, and Defendant must be held liable.”

By filing his complaint now, Trump could be seen as trying to dismantle Cohen’s credibility at a time when Cohen has become a key witness in the criminal case against Trump in New York.

The former president pleaded not guilty last week to 34 counts of falsifying business documents, which involve reimbursements to Cohen for hidden money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the campaign 2016.

