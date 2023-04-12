‘Hope where there was fear’: Northern Ireland voices share on Good Friday deal





This week, Northern Ireland celebrates a truly significant date: 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Signed on April 10, 1998, this peace agreement between the Irish government, the British government and representatives of Unionist and Republican groups in Northern Ireland ended a 30-year conflict that claimed the lives of more than 3,700 people. After being drafted by politicians, the deal was voted on by more than 676,000 people in Northern Ireland, with the required constitutional amendments also approved by almost 1.5 million people in the Republic. It’s a historic anniversary, 25 years since a country torn apart by violence came together for peace, and it’s rightly celebrated around the world, with the likes of US President Joe Biden visiting the Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the date. . But as celebrations by international leaders grabbed the headlines, 38 Degrees and our partner organization Act Now wanted to remind the world that this peace rests with people. Created with the support of 38 Degrees and Uplift, which campaigns for positive change in the Republic of Ireland, Act Now is Northern Ireland’s first independent campaigning community. Its members act together to create what no one can achieve alone: ​​a society, an economy and a democracy at the service of all. And what better illustrates the power of acting together than the Good Friday Agreement, an agreement made possible by the hundreds of thousands of people who lent their support? Despite huge personal sacrifices and no guarantee of success, 71% of people in Northern Ireland took a leap of faith and voted yes for the Good Friday Agreement and for peace. The road to a deal has been rocky and painful ever since, with work at the Stormont Assembly in Northern Ireland currently suspended due to a boycott by the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party). This deep freeze in democracy jeopardizes the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement – ​​but we know that the people who made the Good Friday Agreement a reality will not allow its significance to be forgotten. That’s why we’ve worked with Act Now to share memories and stories from their supporters that show just how important the deal was. Their words are deeply moving, a reminder to all of us of the horrors suffered by the people of Northern Ireland and the strength of peace they have created together. Asked what the Good Friday Agreement meant to them and their families, many Act Now supporters shared memories of the exact moment they voted: Nial Pickering, Newry and Armagh: I was 18 and it was the first time I voted. It meant peace, peace and peace. This set NI on the path to a better future. And the difficulties we have encountered are nothing compared to the grief, tragedy and pain that has filled the world before this day.

I was 18 and it was the first time I voted. It meant peace, peace and peace. This set NI on the path to a better future. And the difficulties we have encountered are nothing compared to the grief, tragedy and pain that has filled the world before this day. Elizabeth McCausland, Fermanagh and South Tyrone: It brought hope where there had been fear and despair. We lived through a period of 30 years where the threat of violence and death was omnipresent. Most of us knew someone who was dead or injured. People didn’t want to visit here and businesses didn’t want to invest in a war zone. This all changed after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

I remember the day I went to vote in the referendum. I suffered from agoraphobia and rarely left the house, but I knew what was at stake, so I found the courage to leave the house. It was the first time I exercised my right to vote because it was something worth voting for. Northern Ireland is not perfect today and we still live in a divided country. The fear that sectarian violence will return is a real and pervasive fear, but those of us who remember life before the Good Friday Agreement will continue to stand up for our peace. Others spoke of what the Agreement meant not only for them, but also for their children: Nikki Elliott, Lagan Valley: This meant our daughter was raised in NI without the sound of bombs, without being searched in shops, without being able to go out as it was not ‘safe’ to be in pubs/towns. Without them pointing guns at her and asking her questions when she went out to friends. Without having the specter of death on his parents every time they went to work. Without caring who she was friends with.

This meant our daughter was raised in NI without the sound of bombs, without being searched in shops, without being able to go out as it was not ‘safe’ to be in pubs/towns. Without them pointing guns at her and asking her questions when she went out to friends. Without having the specter of death on his parents every time they went to work. Without caring who she was friends with. Terri McGrattan, Foyle: It meant that my children didn’t grow up with bombs, bullets and guns in the streets every day like I did, nor did they have to witness what I did as a child, adolescent and adult. It changed our lives for the better in more ways than one.

It meant that my children didn’t grow up with bombs, bullets and guns in the streets every day like I did, nor did they have to witness what I did as a child, adolescent and adult. It changed our lives for the better in more ways than one. Elizabeth Henry, South Antrim: Our children grew up in a safe environment and our local grandchildren grew up knowing only a mostly peaceful society. For us, this has been so important and we are so angry that there are people willing to jeopardize this in the name of party politics. We owe it to all young people in Northern Ireland to vigorously defend the Good Friday Agreement and the progress we have been able to make. We shared those words far and wide this week, as we work with Act Now to ensure the legacy of this vital agreement is not left behind. The road to the Good Friday deal has been rocky and painful, and has been since then, with Stormont currently frozen due to a @DUPoline boycott. Join our call on @J_Donaldson_MP to re-enter government and protect people from fuel poverty and cuts to public services. – 38 degrees (@ 38 degrees) April 10, 2023 You can find out more about Act Now hereor add your name to their petition calling on the DUP to end its boycott and return to Stormont, preserving the gains of the Good Friday Agreement, here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.38degrees.org.uk/2023/04/12/hope-where-there-was-fear-sharing-voices-from-northern-ireland-on-the-good-friday-agreement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related