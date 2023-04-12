Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the railways had become a political arena under previous governments and its modernization was affected by political considerations.

“It is the misfortune of our country that an important system like the railways, which plays such a big role in the lives of ordinary people, has also become a political arena,” he said after launching here the first Vande Bharat Express of Rajasthan by video conference.

The new Vande Bharat train, the 15th in the country, will run between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment stations with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram. He will cover the distance in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Prime Minister thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for attending the event despite a “political battle” in the state Congress.

“After independence, India had an extensive railway network, but political interests have always dominated the modernization of railways,” Modi said, adding that the decision on who would become the railway minister and what train would run in a certain station was taken on the basis of political interest.

He also alleged that due to political pressure, several trains announced in the budgets never actually ran.

“There was politics in railway recruitment, corruption was rampant. The situation was such that the lands of the poor were grabbed and they were bluffed in the name of railway employment “, Modi said.

“But things changed after the country got a stable government in 2014,” he said. The pressure of political negotiations on the government was removed after 2014, the railways breathed a sigh of relief and reached new heights, the prime minister said.

Later on Twitter, Gehlot took issue with the prime minister’s claim. He said it was “unfortunate” that the Prime Minister spoke of decisions made by previous railway ministers as being influenced by corruption and political considerations.

Gehlot accused the Prime Minister of reducing the importance of the railways during his own term by ending the practice of a separate railway budget.

The launch event was held at Jaipur Junction Railway Station. Attending were Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MP for Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra among others.

Modi said his government was today responding to demands that were more than 100 years old.

He said thousands of level crossings across the country were being left unmanned and rail safety, clean platforms and everything else being ignored.

“Changes in all these circumstances started to happen after 2014, when the people of the country formed a stable government with a full majority,” Modi said.

“Today, every Indian takes pride in the rejuvenation of Indian Railways,” he added.

Talking about the Vande Bharat Express, the Prime Minister said it will benefit the tourism industry in Rajasthan. This will save time and make it easier for devotees to travel to Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif, he added.

He said the greatest feature of the Vande Bharat Express is its high speed which saves time.

Modi said that according to a study, 2,500 hours are saved on each trip of the train and the passengers get this extra time for other works.

The prime minister said Vande Bharat trains have become the symbol of modernization and self-reliance.

He said the central government is focusing on improving rail connectivity as well as road infrastructure. The railways budget was around Rs 700 crore before 2014 but now it is Rs 9,500 crore, he added.

Seventy-five percent of electrification works have been completed in nine years in Rajasthan, work on 1,400 km of roads in border areas is underway and railway stations are being rejuvenated, Modi said.

Modi called Gehlot a “friend” and thanked him for attending the launch event even when he is going through a “political battle” in the state.

“I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. In these days of political struggle where he is going through several crises, he has devoted time to development work and participated in a railway program. I welcome him,” said Modi.

Addressing the program, Gehlot said several projects were pending with the Ministry of Railways and asked the Prime Minister to expedite them.

He said it was the first time the country’s railway minister had come from Rajasthan and hoped he would discuss the ongoing projects with the prime minister.

Gehlot further said that Banswara, Karauli and Tonk had no rail connectivity despite being district headquarters.

BJP State Chairman CP Joshi said the Vande Bharat Express is a great gift for the people of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Assembly Opposition Leader Rajendra Rathore said the state’s tourism sector would get a boost from the train.

He said revolutionary reforms had taken place in the rail sector in recent years.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary and other BJP leaders and railway officials were also present at the program.