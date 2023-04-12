Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to train in ‘real combat’

Amid tension with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the military train for “real combat”days after rehearsing a siege of the autonomous island.

The army mustresolutely defend territorial sovereigntyHe and China’s maritime interests and strive to protect peripheral stability in general,” Xi said while visiting a naval base in the south, but without explicitly mentioning Taiwan, according to statements carried by CCTV on Wednesday. .

Xi Jinping also called on the armed forces to “strengthen combat-oriented military training”.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday, after the Chinese military will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwanin which he repeated a seat of self-governing and democratic island.







Xi Jinping also called on the armed forces to “strengthen combat-oriented military training”. Pennsylvania

The dispute with Taiwan

Beijing considers Taiwn cI am a province which it has not yet succeeded in incorporating into its territory and does not give up trying to seize it, even by force if necessary.

China and Taiwan have been divided since the communists won the civil war in 1949 on the mainland, which forced the nationalists of the Kuomintang to take refuge on the island.

Beijing’s foreign policy is based on the principle of “one China” and, by virtue of this, the countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations cannot have them at the same time with Taipi.







A Taiwan Air Force plane. Photo Reuters

This is why the Chinese government considered the meeting held last week in California between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, as a provocation.

In response, and to put pressure on Taiwan, the Chinese military held its military exercises, which included the deployment of warships and fighter jets. Xi Jinping’s comments were the first made in public after the maneuvers.

US Complaints

French President Emmanuel Macron visited China before the start of these military exercises and in press statements published on Sunday, he distanced himself from Washington, the island’s main military ally.

Europeans, he argued, must not be “followers” of the United States in this business, but neither from the Asian giant.

Macron has been criticized in the United States for his position, which he reaffirmed on Wednesday during a visit to the Netherlands.

“Be an ally [de Estados Unidos] it does not mean being a vassal. Being an ally… doesn’t mean we don’t have the right to think for ourselves,” Macron said in Amsterdam.

The President added that France is “for whom I represent” and supports a “peaceful solution” to this conflict in the Far East.

The German Foreign Ministry criticized Beijing’s “threatening military positions”, which increase “the risk of involuntary military confrontations”.

The rapprochement that the Taiwanese authorities and the United States have staged in recent years has aroused annoyance in Beijing. Despite the fact that Washington and Taipi do not have official relationsthe United States provides the island with substantial military support.

Last summer, China conducted unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a visit to the island by Nancy Pelosi, when she held McCarthy’s current post.

Xi made his remarks also coinciding with the start of the largest military maneuvers joint ventures ever created between the United States and the Philippines.

With these formations, the two historic allies want to strengthen their coordination to counter China’s influence in the region. And it is that the proximity of the Philippines to Taiwan could make the country a key partner if Beijing decides to invade the rebel island.

The Philippines announced earlier this month the location of four new military bases likely to be used by the United Statesone of them located near the South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

China criticized the deal which it said “endangers regional peace and stability”.

AFP Agency

PB

I also looked