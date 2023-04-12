Politics
Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to train in ‘real combat’
He said this after rehearsing a siege of the autonomous island for three days.
Amid tension with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the military train for “real combat”days after rehearsing a siege of the autonomous island.
The army mustresolutely defend territorial sovereigntyHe and China’s maritime interests and strive to protect peripheral stability in general,” Xi said while visiting a naval base in the south, but without explicitly mentioning Taiwan, according to statements carried by CCTV on Wednesday. .
Xi Jinping also called on the armed forces to “strengthen combat-oriented military training”.
The president made the remarks on Tuesday, after the Chinese military will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwanin which he repeated a seat of self-governing and democratic island.
The dispute with Taiwan
Beijing considers Taiwn cI am a province which it has not yet succeeded in incorporating into its territory and does not give up trying to seize it, even by force if necessary.
China and Taiwan have been divided since the communists won the civil war in 1949 on the mainland, which forced the nationalists of the Kuomintang to take refuge on the island.
Beijing’s foreign policy is based on the principle of “one China” and, by virtue of this, the countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations cannot have them at the same time with Taipi.
This is why the Chinese government considered the meeting held last week in California between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, as a provocation.
In response, and to put pressure on Taiwan, the Chinese military held its military exercises, which included the deployment of warships and fighter jets. Xi Jinping’s comments were the first made in public after the maneuvers.
US Complaints
French President Emmanuel Macron visited China before the start of these military exercises and in press statements published on Sunday, he distanced himself from Washington, the island’s main military ally.
Europeans, he argued, must not be “followers” of the United States in this business, but neither from the Asian giant.
Macron has been criticized in the United States for his position, which he reaffirmed on Wednesday during a visit to the Netherlands.
“Be an ally [de Estados Unidos] it does not mean being a vassal. Being an ally… doesn’t mean we don’t have the right to think for ourselves,” Macron said in Amsterdam.
The President added that France is “for whom I represent” and supports a “peaceful solution” to this conflict in the Far East.
The German Foreign Ministry criticized Beijing’s “threatening military positions”, which increase “the risk of involuntary military confrontations”.
The rapprochement that the Taiwanese authorities and the United States have staged in recent years has aroused annoyance in Beijing. Despite the fact that Washington and Taipi do not have official relationsthe United States provides the island with substantial military support.
Last summer, China conducted unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a visit to the island by Nancy Pelosi, when she held McCarthy’s current post.
Xi made his remarks also coinciding with the start of the largest military maneuvers joint ventures ever created between the United States and the Philippines.
With these formations, the two historic allies want to strengthen their coordination to counter China’s influence in the region. And it is that the proximity of the Philippines to Taiwan could make the country a key partner if Beijing decides to invade the rebel island.
The Philippines announced earlier this month the location of four new military bases likely to be used by the United Statesone of them located near the South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
China criticized the deal which it said “endangers regional peace and stability”.
AFP Agency
PB
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clarin.com/mundo/xi-jinping-insta-ejercito-chino-entrenarse-combate-real-_0_ZpUWdgn0BT.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Wednesday, April 12, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
- Discover the future at BEYOND Expo 2023, the leading event driving innovation and growth in Asia
- London health unit warns Tim’s employee has hepatitis A
- Uganda drinking water supply project will promote sustainable development (PM Modi)
- Billie Jean King Cup: India beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in second league match
- Four men have been kicked off an Australian plane after being ‘verbally abusive’
- Stock Market News Today Stocks end lower as Federal Reserve expects recession
- Bard, Google’s ChatGPT competitor, has a changelog.this is the new one
- A blood test could one day predict how a patient’s cancer will spread, study suggests
- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. Named 2023 Keynote Speaker • The Tulane Hullabaloo
- New Max streaming service combines shows from HBO and Discovery+
- Are the rich causing water shortages with swimming pools? A new study says yesExBulletin