Chairing Eid 2023 reunion preparatory meeting, President Jokowi highlights Merak port congestion spot





GridOto.com – On April 11, 2023, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a restricted meeting with a number of Indonesian Onward Cabinet Ministers at Merak Harbour, to discuss preparations for the 2023 Eid Homecoming. The meeting came after the Head of State directly observed the state of Merak Port ahead of the 2023 Eid homecoming. During the meeting, Chairman Jokowi paid attention to a number of notes from the previous return stream that needed to be corrected for this year’s return stream. According to President Jokowi, one of the things that needs to be fixed is the long traffic jam on the Upper Cikuasa and Lower Cikuasa roads towards Merak Port. “Coming home from last year there were some records that we had to set and those big records were in the port of Merak and also on the toll road. So in detail those who work on the field really have to watch, so the improvements over last year’s management for the current return stream have to be better,” the president said. President Jokowi also appreciated the improvement measures taken by the port of Merak by adding two quays and passenger capacity, as well as increasing the number of rest areas on the toll road. However, the president has instructed his staff to go directly to the field and resolve issues that arose on the ground during the mudik flow. “We hope that apart from the Ministry of Transport, the National Police, the TNI, I ask that the SOEs, the governors, the regents, the mayors really come down to examine the problem in detail so that they can execute it directly on the ground,” said The President. Acting President of BPMI / Laily Ratchev President Joko Widodo chairs a restricted meeting (ratas) for preparations for the return of Eid 2023 at the port of Merak, April 11, 2023. Also Read: Ciwandan Port and Alternate Merak Crossing Routes Blocked as Eid 2023 Returns With proper planning and management, the president hopes those returning home this year will receive better service than the year before. It is hoped that this year’s re-entries will no longer feel like they linger on the road or at the port, and experience long traffic jams while traveling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gridoto.com/read/223757488/pimpin-rapat-persiapan-mudik-lebaran-2023-presiden-jokowi-soroti-titik-kemacetan-menuju-pelabuhan-merak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related