Trump calls for postponement of E Jean Carroll trial





Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump, citing a deluge of damaging media coverage regarding his recent arraignment and arraignment in Manhattan, asked a federal judge on Tuesday night for a one-month adjournment of Mr. Trump for an allegation that he raped a magazine editor in the mid-1990s.

The delay request comes just two weeks before writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit is due in federal district court in Manhattan, and amid a flurry of civil lawsuits and criminal charges arising from his conduct inside and outside of office.

President Trump can only enjoy a fair trial in a calmer media environment than that created by the New York County prosecutor, Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote, referring to the indictment filed by Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who charges him with fraud in connection with hidden money paid to a porn star. Mr. Trump’s impeachment last week made headlines around the world, some generated when Mr. Trump called the district attorney a criminal and complained about a Trump-hating judge with a wife and family who hate Trump.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Joseph Tacopina and Alina Habba, wrote to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that the increased attention merited a delay in Ms. Carrolls’ prosecution.

Holding the trial of this case just three weeks after these historic events will ensure that many, if not most, potential jurors will have the criminal allegations in mind, they said.

Ms. Carroll, an author and former columnist for Elle magazine, in a 2019 memoir, accused Mr. Trump of raping her nearly 30 years ago. Mr Trump denied her accusations, saying he had never met this person in my life and calling her a liar trying to sell a book.

What you need to know about the charges of E. John Carrolls

Map 1 of 5

Two trials. E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says former President Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, has filed two separate lawsuits against the former president. Here’s what you need to know:

How did Trump respond to her claims? After Carrolls’ account appeared as an excerpt from her book in New York magazine, Trump flatly denied her accusations, saying she was a total lie, the assault never happened, and he couldn’t not having raped her because she was not his type.

Why did she also sue him for defamation? In 2019, Carroll filed a libel suit against Trump in New York for making derogatory comments and calling her a liar after her memoir was published. On October 19, the former president was questioned under oath in the case. This lawsuit is currently tied to an appeal.

In the fall of 2019, she sued Mr. Trump, claiming his statements defamed her. This lawsuit is currently tied to an appeal. Last year, she added a complaint accusing her of rape under a New York law that allows civil suits to be brought years after the criminal statute of limitations expires.

A lawyer for Ms. Carroll, in a letter to the judge on Wednesday, responded that Mr. Trump’s request to delay the case was patently without merit. The attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, argued that Mr. Trump’s indictment was an entirely different matter and involved very different factual and legal issues.

On the contrary, Ms. Kaplan wrote, it is somewhat perverse of Trump to seek continuation of these proceedings on the basis of the recent indictment when much of the publicity he complains about has been motivated by his own inflammatory statements.

Ms Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, added that there was no reason to believe the negative publicity would diminish soon. She noted, for example, that Mr. Trump is under criminal investigation by the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney for attempted interference in the 2020 election. investigations by a Federal Special Counsel into his role in the events leading up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and his decision to keep sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

He denied wrongdoing in all cases.

In recent days, the legal and political action has reached its climax.

Last week, there was the arrest in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, Mr. Bragg filed a lawsuit to stop Rep. Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee he leads from interfering in a state criminal investigation. Mr. Jordan has requested information about Mr. Braggs’ investigation of Mr. Trump, and the panel will hold a hearing in Manhattan next week to examine what he called Mr. Braggs’ pro-crime and anti-victim policies. Braggs.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump himself sued Michael D. Cohen, his former fixer and expected star witness in the criminal case, accusing him of revealing secrets and spreading lies.

And on Thursday, Mr. Trump will be deposed in New York in a lawsuit filed by State Attorney General Letitia James accusing him, his company and three of his children of overstating his assets of billions of dollars.

The cases have led many Republicans, including Mr. Trump’s rivals in the presidential primary race, to accuse prosecutors of acting on base political motives, stoking rage on the right.

Judge Kaplan ruled that the jurors in Ms Carrolls’ case must remain anonymous for fear that they would be harassed or worse by Mr Trump’s supporters. Even the lawyers won’t know their names.

In his decision, Judge Kaplan said the goal was the selection of fair and impartial jurors who could perform their duties without any attention, influence or fear of harassment or reprisal.

The judge said that while he didn’t want to imply that any of the lawyers would betray the trust placed in them, he could not ignore the fact that the public and the jurors may not have the same confidence .

At least some members of the jury in this case, if told that their identities would be confidential to all but the attorneys for (not to mention the legal teams for) those parties, would probably not be convinced that their identities would not would remain known only to lawyers. or legal teams, the judge wrote.

Judge Kaplan, in a separate order, asked Monday whether Mr. Trump and Ms. Carroll expected to be present throughout the trial. They must respond by April 20. It is unclear whether Mr. Trump will appear.

Sheelagh McNeill contributes to research.

