Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million





Former President Donald Trump has sued Michael Cohen, his former attorney and ‘fixer’ who became a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against Trump, for $500 million – alleging that Cohen was “spreading lies” about her and breaching a confidentiality agreement.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday, alleges that Cohen violated his attorney-client privilege by revealing Trump’s “confidences and spreading lies … likely to be embarrassing or prejudicial, and participated in to other misconduct” in violation of New York’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

The court document says Cohen also violated a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of employment by “spreading lies” about 76-year-old Trump “with malicious intent and for wholly self-serving purposes.”

Trump’s legal team writes in the lawsuit that Cohen “misrepresented a business expense and said he owed him $74,000 more than the actual amount of the expense.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen committed the violations through public statements, books, a series of podcasts, and “countless mainstream media appearances.”

As a result, Trump claims, he “suffered considerable reputational damage as a direct result.”

Donald Trump on Wednesday sued his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for $500 million in federal court in Florida. PA

The former president is seeking “compensatory, incidental and punitive damages” in an amount to be determined at trial “but expected to significantly exceed” $500 million, according to the complaint.

Trump also wants restitution of any “benefits, payments, compensation, advances, royalties” or other proceeds Cohen receives from the publication of his books or podcast.

He also wants the $74,000 paid back, plus interest.

Cohen testified several times before the Manhattan grand jury investigating a silent $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The panel returned a 34-count indictment against Trump for falsifying business documents.

Cohen made the payment to Daniels to ensure her silence about a sexual affair she allegedly had with the real estate mogul a decade earlier.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal election law with Daniels’ payout and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Former President Donald Trump alleges his former lawyer Michael Cohen spread “lies” about him. Reuters

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels or being involved in the payment.

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels or being involved in the payment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him when he appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4.

Lanny Davis, attorney for Cohens, slammed Trump’s lawsuit as harassment and attempted intimidation.

Mr. Trump is once again using and abusing the justice system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen, Davis said in a statement Wednesday.

Mr. Cohen will not be deterred and is confident that the prosecution will fail based on the facts and the law.

Michael Cohen is the key witness in the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg v. Trump case. IPU

A source close to Trump’s legal team told Fox News Digital that the lawsuit against Cohen “has nothing to do with Manhattan prosecutors’ anarchic, fact-free case and is an entirely separate matter.”

The 32-page lawsuit details that Cohens worked as a lawyer for the Trump Organization beginning in 2006 and contains several glowing statements the former Trump fixer allegedly made about his boss.

“Among the countless positive statements made by [Cohen] in regards to [Trump] and its role as [Trumps] attorney, [Cohen] described his work as very surreal, saying he had looked up to Donald Trump since high school,” the lawsuit states. [Cohen] seen [Trump] as a wonderful man who would be an extraordinary president, and someone [Cohen] thought of the world as a businessman and a boss.

“[Cohen] said that [Trump] was smart and the greatest negotiator on the planet, and described his own role as one that protects the president and the family, and strongly stated that he would take a bullet for Trump,” the lawsuit continues.

Trump’s legal team also points to statements made by prosecutors during the federal investigation into Cohen to claim that the disgraced attorney was “driven by personal greed” and carried out by “repeatedly using his power and skill.” influence for deceptive purposes”.

“[Cohen] chose to capitalize on its confidential relationship with [Trump] to seek financial gain and repair a reputation shattered by his repeated misrepresentations and deceptive acts,” the lawsuit argues, “fuelled by his animosity toward [Trump] and his family members.

