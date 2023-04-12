Politics
Xi Jinping escalates tension with Taiwan: he calls on the Chinese army to train for real combat
In full tension with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the military to train for real combatdays after rehearsing a siege on the neighboring island.
The army must resolutely uphold China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests and strive to protect peripheral stability in general, Xi said while visiting a naval base in the south, although without explicitly mentioning Taiwan, according to statements carried by the network on Wednesday. CCTV.
Xi Jinping also called on the armed forces to strengthen military training geared towards real combat.
The president made the statements on Tuesday, after the Chinese military conducted three days of military exercises around Taiwan, during which it rehearsed an encirclement of the democratic self-government island.
Beijing considers Taiwan as a province which it has not yet succeeded in integrating into its territory and he does not give up taking it even by force if necessary.
China and Taiwan have been divided since the Communists won the civil war on the mainland in 1949, forcing Kuomintang nationalists to take refuge on the island.
Beijing’s foreign policy is based on the one-China principle and, under it, countries with which it has diplomatic relations cannot have them at the same time with Taipi.
For this reason, the Chinese regime considered the meeting held last week in California by the Taiwanese president as a provocation. Tsai Ing-wenthere Kevin McCarthySpeaker of the United States House of Representatives.
In response, and to put pressure on Taiwan, the Chinese military held its military exercises, which included the deployment of warships and fighter jets. Xi Jinping’s comments were the first made in public after the maneuvers.
French President, Emmanuel Macronvisited China before the start of these military exercises and in statements to the press published on Sunday marked distances with Washington, the main military ally of the island.
The Europeans, he argued, should not follow the United States in this matter, but neither should they follow the Asian giant.
Macron has been criticized in the United States for his position, which he reaffirmed on Wednesday during a visit to the Netherlands. be an ally [de Estados Unidos] it does not mean being a vassal. Being an ally (…) doesn’t mean we don’t have the right to think for ourselveshe said to Amsterdam.
The president added that France is for the status quo and supports a peaceful solution to this conflict in the Far East.
The German Foreign Ministry has criticized Beijing’s threatening military positions, which increase the risk of inadvertent military clashes.
The rapprochement that the Taiwanese authorities and the United States have staged in recent years has aroused annoyance in Beijing. Despite the fact that Washington and Taipi have no official relations, the United States provides substantial military support to the island.
Last summer, the Chinese regime conducted unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a US visit. Nancy Pelosi to the island, while in the position currently held by McCarthy.
Xi made the remarks also coinciding with the start of the largest joint US-Philippine military exercises ever.
With these formations, the two historic allies want to strengthen their coordination to counter China’s influence in the region. And it is that the proximity of the Philippines to Taiwan could make the country a key partner if Beijing decides to invade the island.
The Philippines announced earlier this month the location of four new military bases likely to be used by the United States, one near the South China Sea and the other not far from Taiwan.
China has criticized the deal, which it says endangers regional peace and stability.
With information from AFP
Continue reading:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2023/04/12/xi-jinping-aumenta-la-tension-con-taiwan-llamo-al-ejercito-chino-a-entrenarse-para-el-combate-real/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
