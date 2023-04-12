Twitter owner changes BBC account ‘government funded’ label





Twitter changed a label on the BBC’s main account, saying it is “state funded” instead of “government funded media”, after the broadcaster objected. In an interview with BBC News on Tuesday, the owner of the social media giant, Elon Musk, said he would make the switch because “we’re trying to be specific”. On Sunday, the BBC took issue with the original description, saying: “The BBC is, and always has been, independent. “We are funded by the British public through the license fee.” Speaking to BBC North America technology reporter James Clayton in San Francisco, Mr Musk said: “I know the BBC, for example, is not happy to be labeled a state-affiliated media.” He said: “If we use the same words the BBC uses to describe itself, that would probably be OK. It seems to pass a reasonable test.” He added: “I actually have a lot of respect for the BBC.” In response, the BBC said it would “welcome such a move”. Twitter also used the same “government funded” description for US public broadcaster NPR. Wednesday, the broadcaster said he would no longer post new content on the social media platform. The BBC objected to the original description being used on its main @BBC account. The label links to a page defining government-funded media as outlets where the government “may have varying degrees of government involvement on editorial content.” The BBC’s royal charter states that it “shall be independent”, particularly in “editorial and creative decisions, when and how its production and services are provided, and in the management of its affairs”. How is the BBC funded? Licensing fees brought in $3.8 billion ($4.7 billion) in 2022 for the BBC, which is around 71% of the BBC’s total revenue of $5.3 billion – the rest coming from its activities commercial and other such as grants, royalties and rental income. The story continues The BBC also receives over £90 million a year from the government to support the BBC World Service, which primarily serves non-UK audiences. Some have expressed concerns about the government’s influence on the BBC in recent months, with rows over President Richard Sharp’s links to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the position of the former Downing Street communications director , Sir Robbie Gibb, to the BBC’s Board of Directors. Managing director Tim Davie insisted board members “don’t shape the output”, saying, “They don’t make the editorial calls. We do.”

