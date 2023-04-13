Indian Prime Minister visits Delhi Cathedral on Easter Sunday

MUMBAI, India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday, spending over 20 minutes in the church.

Modi planted a sapling in the cemetery before leaving.

This is the first time a prime minister has visited the church and the message that Modis’ visit carries is huge for the Christian community, Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad said.

Ahead of the visit, Father Francis Swaminathan, a priest assigned to the cathedral, said the Prime Minister’s visit was a great message.

We know he cares about all minorities, including Christians, he said.

We believe that we will always receive his support and that he will move the country forward by bringing people across faiths and communities together, Swaminathan added.

Since 2014, India has been ruled by the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has close ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization. Religious minorities have complained of increased harassment since the party took power on a Hindu platform.

However, recently, the BJP has been courting Christian voters, especially in states with large Christian populations like the southern state of Kerala.

The BJP has never had a strong presence in Kerala, where Hindus make up only 55% of the population. Christians make up almost 20% of the state’s population, they make up only 2.3% of India’s population as a whole, and priests and nuns in Kerala often serve outside the state borders.

In Kerala, BJP leaders visited church leaders on Easter Sunday in a move the opposition called a double standard.

About 600 churches have been attacked in the past four years. In some places, even the Christmas mass has been stopped. Many people were imprisoned, including priests. It is to cover up their anti-Christian stance that BJP leaders in Kerala visit bishops’ homes on Easter Day, said VD Satheesan, the opposition leader in Kerala’s Legislative Assembly.

Cardinal George Alencherry said The new Indian Express that Christians feel no insecurity in BJP-ruled India.

Yes, Christians don’t have such insecurity now. But some say that if the BJP gains absolute power, minorities could become precarious. But I do not know. We cannot predict all of this, he said.

Muslims [in India] may fear that if the Hindus get absolute power, they will drive them out. Their fear is probably based on what is happening in Muslim countries, where other communities are being suppressed.

Father Paul Thelakat, the former spokesman for the Syro-Malabar Church, said he welcomed Modis’ celebration of India’s plurality.

Christians in this country have apprehension about the anti-Christian attitude of the BJP with its Hindutva ideology, he said. Node.

It is certainly welcome that the prime minister is breaking the fundamentalist mold and opening up to other religions and people from so-called backward and less privileged groups, the priest said.

I do not question the BJP leaders who are getting closer to the Christian community. I believe this is not a pre-election political ploy, but an honest attempt to reach out to everyone in this country. Christians expect Prime Minister Modi to break his silence on growing anti-Christian intolerance and control extremist elements within the party, Thelakat said.

The Christian attitude should be neither prostration nor total condemnation, but watchful for political prudence. It is a positive attitude, but it must also be positive towards other communities. No community or section of Indian society can be considered an enemy of the country and treated as such, he said. Node.