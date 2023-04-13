Was Melania Trump’s first post-indictment statement written by a chatbot?





On Tuesday, Melania Trump’s office Twitter account released a statement that may have been inspired by recent reports about the former first lady in People magazine and Page Six. (The statement was the accounts’ first tweet since December. Mrs. Trump and her office are finding a sustainable work-life balance.)

Peoples articles, including one published on Monday, cite sources as saying Melania is currently angry with her husband, Donald Trump, and not comfortable attending any of his campaign events because his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels is making headlines. (He was charged with concealing a payment made to Daniels in 2016, but pleaded not guilty and denies having an affair with her.) In contrast, Page Six reported on Monday that Melania and the former president had a conversation. major on the weekend and that she agreed to participate in the campaign.

Well, which one is it? The public wants to know (I guess)! Unfortunately, Melania’s statement clarifies nothing, or really says nothing at all. Here it is in full:

News agencies have speculated about the former First Lady’s stance on personal, professional and political matters in recent weeks. In these articles, anonymous sources are cited to support the authors’ claims.

We urge readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories about the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when not citing Ms. Trump as the source of the information.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this block of text is that the GPTZero tool for detecting copy generated by AI chatbots says it is likely to have been written by AI. Another detector, ZeroGPT, evaluates at 63% the probability that it was created by computer. To this presumably human observer, the formalism of the sentence In these articles, anonymous sources are cited to support the authors’ claims stands out as machine-generated, as does the syntax of the word-filling sentence in the old position. of the First Lady on matters that are personal, professional and political. (For a piece of writing that’s only three sentences long, there’s a lot of filler; as mundane as many PR statements may be, they generally avoid employing book report tropes like dictionary definitions and lists. categories.)

On the other hand, the Crossplag detector only assigns the text a 15% chance of having been computer generated. Melania Trumps office did not respond to requests for comment on the matter made through multiple channels, including one sent to the support email address listed on MelaniaTrump.com, where images from an NFT collection of the Women’s History Month featuring artistic depictions of Melania Trumps face are available. on purchase for $150.

The Effort to Suppress the Vote Extends to the Republican Mainstream I was a public servant. I wouldn’t even accept clementines as a gift. The next step in the abortion pill case is a major test for these conservative judges Is Punishing Innocents Unconstitutional?

Did the former first lady or her staff use a text-generating program to describe her feelings about being supposedly upset that her husband was charged with 34 crimes related to an alleged affair with a pornographic actress? We can’t say for sure, but she’s put her name to less than original works before. In 2016, she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention that included language copied from a speech Michelle Obama gave in 2008. In 2018, a BuzzFeed writer observed that a cyberbullying booklet whose authorship was attributed by the White House to First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission had in fact been published in largely identical form in 2014, before Donald Trump took office. (The White House announcement was later edited to indicate that the first lady had promoted the booklet.)

That is to say, even by the standards of modern image management, Melania Trump’s public persona is exceptionally detached from any ideas or beliefs that are genuinely personal, although there may be some displacement. Freudian at work in his advocacy for more dignified online behavior and higher standards of evidence and sources in public discourse.

In any case, the cycle in which Melania would have moved away from her husband after a controversial episode, to return to him like the trajectory of a comet with an eccentric orbit until she was again close enough to moving away again if necessary, should continue indefinitely. This is the model that everyone and everything connected to Trump’s advisers, political allies and parties, cable news networks will follow until his death, which is the official position of Slates that he will never do. Is it Friday again?

