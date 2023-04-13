Xi Jinping says Chinese military must prepare for real fight













the president of China, Xi Jinpingsounded an alert on the need for the armed forces to “reinforce genuine combat-oriented military training”, amid growing tensions with Taiwan, an independent region that Beijing considers part of its territory. The information was revealed by the state press on Wednesday 12. Intended to scare Taiwan, Xi’s statement comes after the completion of three days of military training around the island. The Chinese military simulated Taiwan’s isolation and positioned an aircraft carrier northeast of Pingtan Island, the closest point between the countries, to launch jets against its territory. + Punch Xi in the face: Winnie the Pooh’s military emblem goes viral in Taiwan The Chinese leader also said Navy personnel from the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command should “resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests and strive to safeguard overall peripheral stability.” a direct affront to Taiwanese interests. Last week, Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan, visited the United States attend meetings with a bipartisan group of legislators. Beijing has sanctioned two American organizations which received the head of the republic, considered a “separatist rebel” by the Xi government. + After Taiwan nods to US, China completes training to isolate island Amid the largest joint military exercises between the Philippines and the United States, a increase in American bases on Philippine territoryclose to Taiwan, also worsens the Beijing government scenario. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken further indicated that any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea “will not be tolerated”. The separation between China and Taiwan, which is not recognized by the United Nations, began in 1949. Since then, the government in Beijing has tried to regain control of the province by intensifying its military presence around the island. Continue after ad



Brazil is changing. All the time. Follow him on VEJA and also access the digital content of all Abril’s other titles*

Reliable and quality information just a click away. * Unlimited digital access to websites and digital magazine editions in the apps: Veja, Veja SP, Veja Rio, Veja Sade, Claudia, Superinteressante, Quatro Rodas, Voc SA and Voc RH. * Annual payment of 96 BRL, equivalent to 2 BRL per week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://veja.abril.com.br/mundo/xi-jinping-diz-que-exercito-chines-deve-se-preparar-para-combate-real/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related