Turkish espionage increased in Greece despite ‘earthquake diplomacy’





Turkey’s spy agency, Milli stihbarat Tekilat (MIT), has stepped up covert operations in Greece, according to Nordic monitor. According to a publication of the Independent Network, based on classified documents, the espionage work of the Turkish intelligence service MIT in Greece has not stopped. He says: “The Turkish spy agency, Milli stihbarat Tekilat (MIT), has expanded its clandestine operations into Greek territory while Turkish and Greek diplomats have engaged in what appears to be a thaw in bilateral relations at the following the devastating earthquakes that killed 50,399 people in the southern provinces of Turkey. According to classified documents recently obtained by Nordic Monitor, the Turkish intelligence service filed a report dated March 2, 2023, about two weeks after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake area to to express his country’s solidarity and continued support for the rescue efforts. “The MIT report makes it clear that diplomatic gestures and political niceties did not really translate into limiting or restricting MIT’s underground work. Rather, the opposite happened when MIT intensified its espionage and surveillance in Greece,” Nordic Monitor reported. We note, according to the independent network, that “MIT operates directly under the orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has entrusted the management of the agency to his longtime confidant Hakan Fidan, an anti-Western Islamist figure, more than ‘a decade ago.” “The report details the spy agency’s work on Greek territory to identify and locate members of the Glen Movement, a group that criticizes President Erdogan on a range of issues, from irredentist and aggressive foreign policy to corruption. widespread in government and Turkeys aiding and abetting armed jihadist groups. “It included the names of hundreds of Turkish nationals who had managed to flee to Greece to find refuge after a brutal crackdown by Erdogan’s regime and to escape unjustified imprisonment in Turkey on political grounds. “A review of the report shows that it was shared with the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet), who in turn distributed the information on March 8, 2023 to police departments in several provinces for further intelligence action. “ Read the FULL report here. LEARN MORE: CYPRUS: Erdoan to open unfinished airstrip in occupied territories.

