Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging the ex-lawyer breached his contract

Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump’s former personal attorney.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida on Wednesday, accuses Cohen of spreading false information about Trump and breaching his contractual obligations to the former president in Cohen’s public statements, published books, series of podcasts and other media appearances.

Cohen, a former Trump fixer, recently reappeared in the national spotlight after Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 charges of falsifying business documents following an investigation into silent money payments made to the star of adult cinema Stormy Daniels. The payments were coordinated by Cohen in the days leading up to the 2016 election, and Cohen’s cooperation with prosecutors angered the former president.

Mr. Trump is once again using and abusing the justice system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen, Cohens attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement.

Mr. Cohen will not be discouraged and is confident that the prosecution will fail based on the facts and the law, he added.

Trump’s legal team said in the lawsuit the former president had no choice but to seek relief to fight off an emboldened Cohen, who they say has recently ramped up false claims about his former boss. .

According to the lawsuit, Cohen revealed confidential information while speaking about his attorney-client relationship with Trump during media interviews about the Manhattan District prosecutors’ grand jury investigation that led to the indictment of the former presidents. .

During one such appearance, for example, the defendant explained that he had testified before the Manhattan District Attorneys’ grand jury and suggested that the plaintiff was, by virtue of the defendant’s knowledge of information confidential, exposed criminally, indicates the lawsuit.

Cohen also breached an employee confidentiality agreement he signed with the Trump Organization when he published his two books that deal with Trump, according to the lawsuit.

Cohen chose to capitalize on his confidential relationship with (Trump) to seek financial gain and repair a reputation shattered by his repeated misrepresentations and deceptive acts, fueled by his animosity toward the plaintiff and his family members, the lawsuit says. .

Cohen never asked Trump for permission to release confidential information that should have been protected by this agreement and his attorney-client obligations before publishing the books, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges that, like his books, Cohen published inflammatory, misleading, or outright false information in his Mea Culpa podcast.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

